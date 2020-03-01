Broomfield's "Drag Queen Story Time,quot; met with support and protest

Matilda Coleman
Broomfield's "Drag Queen Story Time" met with support and protest

Rainbows stood out against a gray sky on Saturday morning when LBGTQ + advocates met hours before a controversial children's library event.

A 30-minute story directed by drag queen Shirley Delta Blow – whose real name is Stuart Sanks – attracted some 500 people to the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library on Saturday morning.

Around 100 went to protest the event, which featured stories and an interpretation of "If You & # 39; re Happy and You Know It,quot; by the artist presented, but volunteers with Parasol Patrol, which included men and women dressed in gala that protected children from protesters. , doubled their numbers

"Miss Shirley," while asking to be identified, read "Be Who You Are," "Not Quite Narwhal,quot; and "Perfectly Norman,quot; with a pink corsage and a heart-printed dress, peace and rainbow signs. At the end of the story time, he posed for photos with families and offered a small roll-on shine for those who might have been admiring her bright makeup.

Katherine Lynip, director of Library and Cultural Affairs Services, said the library has sent requests over the years for a program like this. The books and the quality of the program were examined before the event was formalized. Lafayette had welcomed Sanks in early January.

As the library had received notices about possible protests, he also requested a police presence.

The agents closed the street that leaves the library and asked the groups to stay on both sides of the sidewalks that lead to the library.

Concern about how taxes are spent

Broomfield resident Mike Schultz took his concerns to Broomfield City Hall at their meeting on Tuesday. He and his wife, as parents of young children, were "disappointed and worried,quot; to hear that the Broomfield library was organizing a Drag Queen Story Time. The times of history are "falsely promoted under the facade,quot; of inclusion and diversity, he said

"Actually, events like this are using young children in our community to normalize and promote behaviors that only confuse children about their gender and sexuality," Schultz said at the meeting.

Doing so is child abuse, he said, and must stop. He asked the Council to cancel the event and not allow taxpayers' money to finance "perverse entertainment on public property."

Maureen Hoff, a member of the Broomfield Library Board, said he has been answering several calls and emails with a similar message of concern about how taxes are spent. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, he said, specifically of Broomfield residents.

