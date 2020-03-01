Broomfield's "Drag Queen Story Time,quot; met with support and protest

Rainbows stood out against a gray sky on Saturday morning when LBGTQ + advocates met hours before a controversial children's library event.

A 30-minute story directed by drag queen Shirley Delta Blow – whose real name is Stuart Sanks – attracted some 500 people to the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library on Saturday morning.

Around 100 went to protest the event, which featured stories and an interpretation of "If You & # 39; re Happy and You Know It,quot; by the artist presented, but volunteers with Parasol Patrol, which included men and women dressed in gala that protected children from protesters. , doubled their numbers

"Miss Shirley," while asking to be identified, read "Be Who You Are," "Not Quite Narwhal,quot; and "Perfectly Norman,quot; with a pink corsage and a heart-printed dress, peace and rainbow signs. At the end of the story time, he posed for photos with families and offered a small roll-on shine for those who might have been admiring her bright makeup.

Katherine Lynip, director of Library and Cultural Affairs Services, said the library has sent requests over the years for a program like this. The books and the quality of the program were examined before the event was formalized. Lafayette had welcomed Sanks in early January.

As the library had received notices about possible protests, he also requested a police presence.

The agents closed the street that leaves the library and asked the groups to stay on both sides of the sidewalks that lead to the library.

Concern about how taxes are spent

Broomfield resident Mike Schultz took his concerns to Broomfield City Hall at their meeting on Tuesday. He and his wife, as parents of young children, were "disappointed and worried,quot; to hear that the Broomfield library was organizing a Drag Queen Story Time. The times of history are "falsely promoted under the facade,quot; of inclusion and diversity, he said

"Actually, events like this are using young children in our community to normalize and promote behaviors that only confuse children about their gender and sexuality," Schultz said at the meeting.

Doing so is child abuse, he said, and must stop. He asked the Council to cancel the event and not allow taxpayers' money to finance "perverse entertainment on public property."

Maureen Hoff, a member of the Broomfield Library Board, said he has been answering several calls and emails with a similar message of concern about how taxes are spent. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, he said, specifically of Broomfield residents.

He never considered canceling the event, he said.

No one was excluded from the event, but the crowd was limited to 250 since that is the capacity of the Broomfield Auditorium.

Rachel Moore, a resident of Broomfield, and her husband Ryan took their daughters, aged 8 and 3, at the time of the story. Moore's oldest likes drag queens and enjoys "RuPaul’s Drag Race," so Moore thought she was "right in her alley."

Initially, the Parasol Patrol confused the family, but once they realized their purpose, they appreciated the cushion. Moore said they were ready to answer their daughters' questions about the protesters, but discovered that it really wasn't necessary.

Parasol volunteers, who were dressed in costumes and a variety of rainbow-colored clothes, used their umbrellas to block the sight of children and families as they walked from the parking lot to the auditorium.

One reason they took their children, Moore said, is because they want girls to have a broad view of people, how they choose to live their lives and "not make a big problem,quot; about people who are different.

"I am trying to raise my children with love and acceptance," Moore said. "I feel this is exactly the opposite of abuse."

"Here to pray peacefully,quot;

Inside the auditorium, ") Sanks, who is a third-grade teacher at The Studio School in Northglenn, did not spread any message about sexuality, Moore said. The stories were about loving oneself, expressing individuality and accepting others. Because of In his interest, Moore's eldest wanted to "dress like a child,quot; because drag queens made him look fun, and later he decided that dressing like a child was "boring,quot; and went back to his closet.

"Deep down I think children and people know what they are attracted to," Moore said. "This is not an event about (being) transgender really. There are trans queens, but most of them don't want to live as a woman. They want to act like a woman."

About a hundred members of the community, including representatives of the Catholic Church Natividad de Nuestra Señor, came, some with rosaries, to convey their message. A sign addressed to God said: "DO NOT let young children be perverted by the hours of the Drag Queen story!"

"We are here to pray in peace," said Deacon of Nativity Steve Vallero.

Church members decided to come because of the "enculturation of our community to normalize a way of life that is not ordered by the creator," said Vallero, who described it as any kind of homosexual lifestyle.

Natividad's parishioner, Cecilia Bruchez, worries that Sanks wants to "prepare future generations,quot; about gender fluency and teach them that a boy can be a girl if he wishes, and vice versa. The man inside the auditorium is trying to confuse the children, he said, and destroy the innocent version of their mothers and fathers.

Pasha Eve, co-founder of Parasol Patrol, said the group was created about eight months ago when resistance shows began for families at Mile High Comics. Since then, groups across the county have emerged with a similar mission to protect children's eyes and ears from "hate speech,quot; by protesters, according to their Facebook page.

She and Eli Bazan, a Navy veteran who bought the first umbrellas and earplugs when they started as a small group, reminded volunteers that their job was to smile and support families. She and other volunteers identified members of a group dressed in black, with rainbow masks and bracelets like Antifa, political demonstrators who show a more militant approach to the opposition's right-wing ideology.

"We don't get involved at all with the protests and they do," Eve said, adding that while they may agree with some of their messages, they disagree with their method.

There were no fights at the event, and the officers used their presence to calm tense situations.