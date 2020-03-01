Brooks Laich says Julianne Hough is helping him & # 39; & # 39; explore & # 39; & # 39; the sexuality

Brooks Laich He's putting everything on the table … or let's say bed.

%MINIFYHTML199206223e3b3fbb114dc2eb83885b8a11% %MINIFYHTML199206223e3b3fbb114dc2eb83885b8a12%

The former hockey player, who married Julianne Hough In 2017, he recently talked about exploring his sexuality, being more connected with his wife in the bedroom and more during an interview with the How men think podcast

"There is nothing dirty (sic) between two people in love," said Laich, the expression that resonated with him. "I have shared this in this program many times, a large part of my trip in 2020 is to explore my sexuality."

"And with that I don't mean if I'm gay or straight," he said. "I mean, like in my sexual relationship. What is my sexuality? What do I crave, what are my desires and what are my wife's?" He added: "And how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be expressed sexually in the nth grade in everything?"