Brooks Laich says Julianne Hough is helping him & # 39; & # 39; explore & # 39; & # 39; the sexuality

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Brooks Laich He's putting everything on the table … or let's say bed.
The former hockey player, who married Julianne Hough In 2017, he recently talked about exploring his sexuality, being more connected with his wife in the bedroom and more during an interview with the How men think podcast
"There is nothing dirty (sic) between two people in love," said Laich, the expression that resonated with him. "I have shared this in this program many times, a large part of my trip in 2020 is to explore my sexuality."
"And with that I don't mean if I'm gay or straight," he said. "I mean, like in my sexual relationship. What is my sexuality? What do I crave, what are my desires and what are my wife's?" He added: "And how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be expressed sexually in the nth grade in everything?"
The 36-year-old star shared that his wife was the one who motivated him to undertake this journey of "exploring,quot; his sexuality.
"When you say that sexuality, culture or society think that it is homosexual or heterosexual. Some people are discovering that, it is fine, but my journey is to discover and learn and discover my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been very low priority list, "he said.
Adding: "And now, I have discovered this and … through this program and also through my wife, who is also exploring this, and shared a lot of this with me and has aroused my interest in him."
"I have been exposed to a new and beautiful side of life that I had never explored or thought about exploring before and it is amazing," he said.
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images for dOMAIN Integrated
And while the professional athlete is taking the step to deepen his sexuality, he said there is only one thing he could not do: a trio.
"When you're younger, like a teenage boy or a 20-year-old boy, that's all you have in mind," he explained. "As a young boy, you're just thinking about exploring and that would sound amazing. And then, once you grow up and get some emotional capacity and emotional intelligence, and at this stage of my life, I'm looking for a deeper connection and romance. No it's a trio. "
For him, he said, it's about "looking for love and connection."
Despite the rumors that recently emerged online about the couple's breakup, it seems that Brooks has certainly found his only and only Julianne.