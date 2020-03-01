Brooks Laich credits his wife Julianne Hough for "freeing him,quot; in the bedroom

According to Brooks Laich, now he can finally give weight to his sexuality and all thanks to his wife, Julianna Hough, the America has talent alum.

Us Magazine reported on an upcoming podcast called How men think, in which Brooks and his co-host, Gavin DeGraw, discuss some of the problems they have faced in recent months.

Brooks told his co-host in the preview clip that he is using 2020 as a year to explore his sexuality, however, not in terms of whether he is homosexual or heterosexual. Laich stated that he wanted to explore his own wishes and those of his wife.

The former NHLer revealed that sexuality was never his number one goal or priority because he was always focused on playing hockey; It was all I had time for. The hockey player added that all he wanted to do was eat, sleep, train, rest and play hockey.

Brooks, a native of Canada, says he was able to find inspiration to explore his sexuality due to his relationship with Julianne Hough, 31, and DeGraw, 43. Laich said on the podcast that he had been "exposed,quot; to a new side of life.

That said, the former NHL player admitted that he was not too excited to invite another person to his relationship with her. Laich admits he doesn't know if he feels comfortable with that. He added that he was looking for a deeper and more intimate connection these days.

In December 2019, Laich generated rumors that he and Hough were in trouble when he shared that he would work to "be a better man,quot; in 2020. About a month later, it was reported that the couple was not doing so. good.

Ad

In addition, Hough was seen several times without his wedding ring, just adding fuel to the fire. Laich, on the other hand, was not seen without his. While they have had their problems, Laich and Hough have been seen in Los Angeles several times, even in February when viewers saw them at Joan’s on Third Cafe.



Post views:

0 0