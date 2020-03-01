Boris Johnson is engaged to Carrie Symonds pregnant

%MINIFYHTML5766d8640cf93be0ad562588334c2d2c11% %MINIFYHTML5766d8640cf93be0ad562588334c2d2c12%

British Prime Minister Boris johnson and his longtime girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged and expect their first child together.

The 55-year-old has been linked to Symonds, 31, an environmental activist and former political official of the Conservative Party, of which Johnson has been a leader, since late 2018, after his separation from second wife Marina Wheeler.

After the news was announced on Saturday, February 29, 2020, Symonds went to his private Instagram account to share a personal message with his loved ones.

Next to a picture of her smiling while Johnson planted a kiss on her cheek, she wrote: "Many of you already know it, but for my friends who don't know it yet, we got engaged late last year … and we got a baby that hatches in early summer. Feel incredibly blessed. "

Johnson will become the first British prime minister to marry while in office in 250 years, while his baby will be the first born of a leading leader since the arrival in August 2010 of David and Samantha Cameron's daughter, Florence Rose Endellion.

Johnson already has four children with Wheeler, from whom he is currently separated, while he also had a son during an adventure with art consultant Helen Macintyre.