Bloomington PD actively seeking a suspect who fled after chasing him in a stolen vehicle – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Bloomington police say they are actively looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled officers.

According to police, the incident began when officers chased a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect man fled on foot to the bottom of the river near 106th Street and Interstate 35W.

Police say avoid the area.