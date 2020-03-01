Bill Frisell, Thundercat and more Denver jazz to see in March 2020

%MINIFYHTMLebffe6f15fd754b13b7e3671d71d239011% %MINIFYHTMLebffe6f15fd754b13b7e3671d71d239012%

Colorado music lovers know that the internationally respected guitarist Bill frisell He grew up in Denver and attended East High School, artist friendly. At 68, Frisell's latest project, Harmony, appears at the Boulder Theater on March 3.

The quartet, which presents the brilliant vocalist beyond categorization. Petra Haden (daughter of bassist and jazz legend Charlie Haden), cellist Hank roberts and bassist-guitarist Luke Bergman, released a dreamlike album on Blue Note Records last year. "Harmony,quot; provides a spatially appropriate environment for Frisell's otherworldly guitar and Haden's voice. It is a lovely collection that this capable quartet should be able to easily replicate on stage in Boulder. Tickets cost between $ 25-30 and can be obtained at bouldertheater.com.

***

Joanne Brackeen He is a leading figure in the history of jazz piano. Admired by her amazing technique, she released an excellent series of albums in the besieged 1970s, a time when jazz was supposedly dead (it wasn't). Earlier in his career, Brackeen also shared the stage with mentors whose names are now part of The History of Music: Art Blakey, Stan Getz and Joe Henderson stand out among the giants.

He hasn't released a new album with his own name in almost two decades, but Brackeen returned to Dazzle for two shows on March 16. Crowned as NEA Jazz Master in 2018, Brackeen's powers as an artist are not diminished. Get tickets ($ 15-35) at dazzledenver.com.

***

For many years, veteran guitarist Earl klugh has presented a "Jazz Weekend,quot; at The Broadmoor Hotel and Resort in Colorado Springs. Smooth Jazz fans swear it, and the event returns from March 27 to 28.

Klugh will bring trumpet player Chris Botti and saxophonist Boney James to the Broadmoor stage, and there are ticket packages, VIP artist experiences, accommodation and more on broadmoor.com.

***

Now well into its 80s, every new release of the saxophonist and band leader Charles Lloyd It is something precious. There is a new presentation extended live on his latest label (and he has already recorded for almost all of them), Blue Note.

"8: Kindred Spirits (Live From the Lobero)" was recorded two years ago, and the most remarkable thing is how vital Lloyd sounds at all times. It is something like a collection of "great hits,quot;, with new interpretations of his best-known compositions, such as "Forest Flower,quot; and a search shot of "Dream Weaver,quot;, in which it always was, and remains, at its maximum Coltrane is that.

Lloyd's most dedicated followers will want to contrast his unlimited energy on the Lobero set with the recently launched "Swiss Radio Days (TCB The Montreux Jazz Label)" collection, recorded at Montreux in 1967, and remain silent on how his magnificent tone, Invention and devotion have remained the same for more than 50 years. As it does?

***

And more jazz: trumpet player Brad Goode, an artist and educator with a vision of the future, appears in the Broomfield Auditorium on March 4 … Acclaimed violinist Regina Carter He plays for two nights at Dazzle on March 4 and 5 … Bassist Thunder cat, impossible to pigeonhole but definitely involved in the facets of jazz, plays the Ogden Theater on March 12 … The Special EFX All Stars will take the Soiled Dove underground stage on March 12 … Yellow jackets descend on Dazzle on March 14, the same night that Claxton Quartet and Amendment appear in Nocturne.

