Ben Stiller may have a role in the new fast and furious movie

It turns out that Ben Stiller could be making a dramatic change in style. Page six revealed earlier today than the Along came Polly alum would have a role in the next Fast and Furious movie.

While the star is not known for his performances in action movies, sources who talked to the media said they were going to start filming for Fast 9 Soon, and Ben will play a role in it. However, reports have stated that it will be a small part.

Stiller will work alongside the usual cast of the film, including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, in addition to the new actor, John Cena. For the most part, Stiller is not really the type of celebrity that catches the attention of paparazzi and entertainment publications.

However, he has continued to make special appearances in shows and productions, even in March 2019, when Stiller played Michael Cohen in Saturday night live. Charisse Van Horn reported on the actor's acclaimed appearance on the show last year.

In March 2019, Michael Cohen was the target of several audiences, which SNL Used as comic material. That night, fans of the show cheered the sketch and said it was easily the best of the night. John Mulaney acted as host again, Stiller played Michael Cohen and Bill Hader acted as Jim Jordan.

There were many heated moments during the hearings of March 2019, especially between Jim Jordan and Michael Cohen. CNN had been reporting on Cohen's comments at the time, who accused Trump of being a scammer, a racist and a liar.

The part that generated the most laughter in the audience and on social media was when Stiller, disguised as Michael Cohen, declared that he finally knew what it was to be Khloe Kardashian because he had been "loyal to a man when I shouldn't have been."

Stiller is best known for his comic roles, including movies like Next came Polly, Tropic Thunder, Meet the Parents, and more.



