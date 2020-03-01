Bachelor Alums Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski Spark Romance Rumors

Is a new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?

Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is feeding rumors of romance with ex Single contestant, Katrina Badowski… again. The dynamic duo was seen in JJ Lane Y Kayla HughesLeap day wedding in Denver on Saturday.

For the special occasion, Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony.

"The Owskis,quot;, the Single Star wrote shamelessly on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Chris doing a pose together. "Congratulations @ kayhughes9 and @jjhlane for their beautiful new life together!"

Naturally, people began to speculate whether they were dating or not. However, a source tells E! News, they are not and they simply decided to attend the wedding between them because "they are both single."

The source made it clear that "it was not a date."

Earlier this month, the two triggered relationship rumors after they were seen enjoying dinner in Chicago on Valentine's Day.