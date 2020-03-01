Bachelor Alums Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski Spark Romance Rumors

Is a new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?
Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is feeding rumors of romance with ex Single contestant, Katrina Badowski… again. The dynamic duo was seen in JJ Lane Y Kayla HughesLeap day wedding in Denver on Saturday.
For the special occasion, Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony.
"The Owskis,quot;, the Single Star wrote shamelessly on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Chris doing a pose together. "Congratulations @ kayhughes9 and @jjhlane for their beautiful new life together!"
Naturally, people began to speculate whether they were dating or not. However, a source tells E! News, they are not and they simply decided to attend the wedding between them because "they are both single."
The source made it clear that "it was not a date."
Earlier this month, the two triggered relationship rumors after they were seen enjoying dinner in Chicago on Valentine's Day.
From his night out, a spectator told us that they were having a good time. But the witness said they didn't seem to be in a relationship.
"There was no obvious PDA outside the typical conversation, jokes and laughter," the witness said at the time.
A separate source also shared that they are simply friends.
"They've dated before. They get along and really love each other, but they're not a couple," the source explained. "They are friends."
Chris fans will remember that only two months ago, he and Katie Morton canceled its commitment after becoming exclusive during Bachelor in Paradise.
"We have reached a point in our history where we agree that it is better to go their separate ways," Chris shared in an Instagram post about the news. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that is the basis of our relationship, and it is the most natural for us."
He added: "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our family, friends and all who supported us during our trip, from Paradise to this moment."
Rich Fury / Getty images for New York magazine
Katie also commented on her breakup during an interview with iHeartRadio & # 39; s Help! I suck on dates podcast
"We had some good times when we met, but they were few and far between," he told the hosts. Dean Unglert Y Jared Haibon. "I think it all comes down to the effort at both ends."
Katrina appeared in Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, which is currently still transmitted. They sent her home the first night, unfortunately.
