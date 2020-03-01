Baby and Beyond: Ranking of Justin Bieber's Top 10 Success Singles

Justin Bieber Keep breaking records.

Shortly after the pop star made his big comeback with the launch of his Valentine's Day Changes, his fifth studio album and his first substantial release in five years, the LP shot at the US. UU. Billboard 200 chart to claim first place in number 1, becoming their seventh overall album to accomplish the feat. Days before his 26th birthday on Sunday, March 1, the achievement makes him the youngest soloist to do something like that in the history of half a century on the list. Elvis presley He was the holder of the previous record, having obtained his seventh album number 1 at the age of 26 in 1961.

"Yesterday music history was made,quot;, official Twitter account for the state of Presley wrote on the social networking site on Tuesday, February 25. "What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the King of Pop of the 21st century? Congratulations on setting a new record @justinbieber."

Bieber answered, "Thank you King and the entire Presley family."

That the news came a few days before the birthday of the pop prince certainly had to culminate a transformative year that has seen him work on himself as never before to make his great return to music.

