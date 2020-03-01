Baby and Beyond: Ranking of Justin Bieber's Top 10 Success Singles

Justin Bieber Keep breaking records.
Shortly after the pop star made his big comeback with the launch of his Valentine's Day Changes, his fifth studio album and his first substantial release in five years, the LP shot at the US. UU. Billboard 200 chart to claim first place in number 1, becoming their seventh overall album to accomplish the feat. Days before his 26th birthday on Sunday, March 1, the achievement makes him the youngest soloist to do something like that in the history of half a century on the list. Elvis presley He was the holder of the previous record, having obtained his seventh album number 1 at the age of 26 in 1961.
"Yesterday music history was made,quot;, official Twitter account for the state of Presley wrote on the social networking site on Tuesday, February 25. "What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the King of Pop of the 21st century? Congratulations on setting a new record @justinbieber."
Bieber answered, "Thank you King and the entire Presley family."
That the news came a few days before the birthday of the pop prince certainly had to culminate a transformative year that has seen him work on himself as never before to make his great return to music.
In honor of Bieber's big day, we thought about taking a look at the whole track that helped him reach the monumental milestone of his career and do what we do best: classify them. What follows is our ranking of all Bieber singles to break the Top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the last decade.
19. (tie) "Cold water,quot;, "Let me love you,quot;, "Despacito,quot;, "I am the one,quot;, "It's not obvious,quot;, "I don't care,quot;, "Bad boy,quot; and "10,000 Hours,quot;: We have a rule around these parts, and if a song never appeared on an album that belongs to the artist, it doesn't really qualify. So, while these features and remixes that involve Bieber were drawn into the Top 10, they had to relegate to this eight-way tie. They are the breaks.
11. "Never say never,quot;: Do you remember this forgettable song from the new 2010 version of The karate boy, with the movie star Jaden Smith? We do not think so. It peaked at number 8, but we could barely remember it either.
10. "Intentions,quot;: The second track of 2020 Changes to break the Top 10, reaching number 9, this track influenced by R,amp;B that obtained an assistance of Quavo it's okay. Not the Biebs at its best.
9. "While you love me,quot;: This track of 2012 Believe peaked at number 6. A great success for him on the day, the production strongly influenced by dubstep has not aged exactly as one would expect.
8. "Yummy,quot;: Reaching number 2, the main single Changes taken advantage of the R & B / pop influenced by the trap that is the sound of the day, with lyrics that made it clear that the Biebers have no problems in the bedroom. Not that we asked.
7. "Beauty and rhythm,quot;: This dubstep track Believe, which reached number 5, is more memorable for Nicki Minajhilarious attempt to rhyme Selena Gomez's first name with "wiener,quot; during her guest verse.
6. "Love yourself,quot;: The third consecutive No. 1 launched since 2015 Purpose, this farewell song benefits greatly from co-writers Benny White Y Ed Sheeran. While there were other tracks on the album that occupy a higher place on this list, it cannot be denied that this was Bieber was at the top of his power.
5. "What do you mean?": The first of Bieber's three consecutive 1 numbers of PurposeThe trop-house atmosphere in this song fits your silky voice better than most of the other genres you have explored throughout your career. And the clock cycle that surrounds the rest of the song? Iconic.
4. "Baby,quot;: Was this song played until death when it was released in 2010 as the first single? My world 2.0? There you've given. But listening to the song, which reached number 5, becoming Bieber's first single Top 10, a decade later, after everything we've been through with the pop star? It carries with it an endearing nostalgic quality. We were all very young then. Besides, it's just a damn good pop song, those who hate are damned.
3. "Where are Ü now,quot;: This track, which peaked at number 8 after appearing on both Purpose and the collaborative album Skrillex and Diplo present Jack Ü, had an interesting life, beginning as a demonstration of piano ballad written by Bieber that sent the famous producers, who cut it and made it an absolute success of EDM. The original version was released as a bonus track in the Japanese version of Purpose, if you're interested.
2. "Boyfriend,quot;: As Believe's main single, this R,amp;B influence track recalls the work of Pharrell Williams Y NSYNCThe later era relied on Bieber's lower record for the first time in his career, letting the world know that the boy who sang "Baby,quot; was growing. While some of the lyrics are undoubtedly silly, we still laugh at every mention of fondue, the song, which peaked at n. ° 2, still stands out in Bieber's discography as one of the most ingeniously adventurous and adventurous.
1. "Sorry,quot;: Did you expect anything else? Well … excuse me. This fusion of dancehall-pop, trop-house and moombahton off Purpose saw the Bieber team with pop powers Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Skrillex Y Bloodpop for what would become the second consecutive number 1 of the album. And you know what? It remains an absolute success almost five years later. Looking back, Purpose It feels like Bieber at the top of his power, with this bop the apex clear.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLfe227e909eb78d27c21fb203b2362d7417%