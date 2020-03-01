Avril Lavigne puts Asian shows on hold due to coronavirus

Wenn

The singer & # 39; Complicated & # 39; She is forced to postpone the Asian stage of her world tour amid concerns about the deadly disease that began in Wuhan, China last year.

Avril Lavigne He has reportedly suspended a series of shows in Asia because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The creator of hits "Complicada", who suffers from Lyme disease, will begin her world tour next month, March 2020 in Europe, with planned stops in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and more.

However, according to TMZ, Avril withdrew from the Asian stage of the excursion, which was supposed to begin on April 23 in Shenzhen, China.

According to reports, the star is canceling a total of 12 dates, including stops in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and sources confirm that he hopes to reschedule the shows at a later date once again he knows about the disease and is under control.

It is currently unclear whether European dates will also be affected by the time change.

The singer joins a series of acts that include Green Day and BTS, who have retired from the next Asian shows due to the coronavirus crisis.

More than 83,000 people had contracted the disease, a deadly influenza-related virus, with more than 2,800 deaths. Most cases to date have been in China, where the outbreak originated.