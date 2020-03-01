Authorities say Yemen rebels seize the strategic city of the north | News

Yemen's Houthi rebels have seized control of a strategic city in the north of the country, authorities said, in a blow to the internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports it.

Officials said Sunday that Shiite fighters took control of Hazm, the capital of Jawf Province, after weeks of clashes between the Iran-aligned group and government forces backed by Saudi-led allies.

%MINIFYHTML634c97c9c6c9434b0f587dd368a18c0511% %MINIFYHTML634c97c9c6c9434b0f587dd368a18c0512%

Plus:

The fall of Hazm would pave the way for the rebels to approach the central province of Marib, the only safe place in Yemen for those who oppose the Houthis.

Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, has suffered a civil war since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthis the following year.

The rebels earlier this year took a key supply line linking Marib with Jawf, located along the border with Saudi Arabia.

A Houthi official said they expelled government forces from the city and "now pursue them in their surroundings." Two government officials confirmed Hazm's fall.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to inform the media.

The oil-rich Jawf province is where the Houthis recently used air defenses to tear down a coalition war plane last month, which sparked alarm in the Saudi-led camp that rebels are acquiring advanced weapons .

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Friday condemned "the recent military escalation,quot; in Jawf.

"Those who seek to benefit from this escalation in Jawf are seriously undermining the peace prospects that the people of Yemen deserve so urgently," said Griffiths.

He warned that the warring parties "had no alternative to a negotiated political agreement,quot; in the protracted conflict.

The war in Yemen killed thousands of people and created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, leaving millions suffering from food shortages and medical care and taking the country to the brink of famine last year.