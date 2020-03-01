Australia is not under additional pressure in the T20 World Cup shooting, says Meg Lanning | Cricket News

Australia and New Zealand dispute the last place in the semifinal in the T20 World Cup, live at Sky Sports from 3.30 a.m. of Monday





Australia of Meg Lanning must beat New Zealand on Monday to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup

Meg Lanning says there will be no additional pressure on Australia in his match he must win with New Zealand, despite the risk of eliminating the T20 Women's World Cup.

The hosts won the tournament four times and reached at least the semifinal stage on the other two occasions, a record that placed them as big favorites to lift the trophy in their homeland.

The defeat against India frustrated their hopes of an undefeated race and now they have to beat the White Ferns in Melbourne on Monday (4 a.m., UK time) to advance to the semifinals.

But Captain Lanning says that it is not only his side who will have to sweat for the result.

"They can say that we are under more pressure if they want, but I don't think that's the case," Lanning said. "New Zealand wants to win as much as we do and they are under exactly the same pressure as us."

"Each team is under the bomb and we all have a lot to lose if we don't get the result we want."

"We know we are going to have to play extremely well and get our best performance out of the tournament so far, but I support my team to do it."

"When we have been in these situations in the past, we have really stood out and played well. I think it brings out the best in this group."

Australia is four times champion of the T20 World Cup

"There is a lot of coverage and interest and people want us to do it right. That's what we've always asked for, I guess. It's just cricket, we've played a lot and it's something we know very well. That's our message."

New Zealand, which failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 2018 tournament, is only one victory away from amending its deficiencies, but it will need to improve the recent way to defeat the defending champions.

The White Ferns survived a scare on Saturday when Bangladesh pulled them out by 91, but captain Sophie Devine says the determination to return from the edge keeps them in good place.

"& # 39; Excited & # 39; is the word that best describes us at this time," Devine said.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine says her team is "excited,quot; about Monday's clash in Melbourne.

"Everyone is really united after the performance against Bangladesh. They put us a little on the ropes to fight and I think it showed a lot of girls spirit."

"We certainly want to touch what happened, we cannot ignore it, but we are certainly very excited to face an Australian team with whom we have played a lot of cricket not only, but also to the side."

"I think it's great not to have a lot of time to think about things. What it will be will be. We've done all the preparation and hard work now to go out and have fun."

