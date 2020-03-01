Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez suffers an ACL injury in the opening game | Soccer news





Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez won the MVP and the Golden Boot in 2018

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (LCA) in his right knee during Sunday's game against Nashville in the first round of MLS games.

Venezuela's international will undergo surgery, but it is likely to be ruled out for a prolonged period.

Martinez is one of the most important names in the MLS, as the 26-year-old won the MVP and the Golden Boot in 2018 when Atlanta won the MLS Cup.

Atlanta won 2-1, but head coach Frank de Boer fears the worst regarding Martinez's injury.

"Josef doesn't look very, very good at the moment, but I can't say anything about it," he told the club's official website.

"We have to examine him tomorrow at the hospital to get a good opinion about it."