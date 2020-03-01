Atlanta Housewife Nene: The relationship of Kenya and Marc is FALSE FOR TV!

Nene Leakes of Real Housewives of Atlanta is making a dazzling accusation against his co-star, Kenya Moore. According to Nene, Kenyan's marriage to Marc Daly is "false."

In fact, Nene believes that Kenya and Marc are not really emotionally involved, they just pretend to be in a relationship for the cameras.

In tonight's episode of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene makes his accusation explosive.

Nene told the audience: "The few times I've seen Kenya and Marc together, I've never seen them affectionate. It's always as if he was standing here and she was there."

Then he threw the bomb and said: "It's almost like an agreement."

This is not the first time that Kenya has been accused of paying a man to impersonate his love interest, while the Bravo cameras are rolling.

Three seasons ago, Kenya appeared on RHOA when he was supposedly dating a man named Walter Jackson. Walter owned a car towing business and the couple was expected to get married before the season ended.

But it turns out that their relationship was false for the cameras.

Later, Walter told the media that he and Kenya "never,quot; had a relationship and that he pretended to be her boyfriend so their business could be exposed.