At least 3 injured in snowmobile accidents in New Hampshire

%MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d11% %MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d12%

At least three snowmobile operators from other states have been injured in accidents since Friday in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Department of Fisheries and Hunting said.

A woman from Massachusetts was injured when her snowmobile rolled over her on Saturday in Randolph, and a woman from Connecticut was trapped when her snowmobile fell on her Sunday in Stewartstown, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d13% %MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d14%

A woman from Rhode Island suffered a serious injury on Friday when she fell off her snowmobile while maneuvering to avoid a snowmobile that stopped on the road in Randolph, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d15% %MINIFYHTMLe45876f91114b2909f97371f0a9cba8d16%

The inexperience of the operator was a factor in the three incidents, which remain under investigation.