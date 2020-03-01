Astronomer student finds 17 new planets, and one is the size of the Earth – BGR

%MINIFYHTML65d620fa8c87825e2325b7a17b49128111% %MINIFYHTML65d620fa8c87825e2325b7a17b49128112%

Finding new planets lurking in space is not as difficult as it used to be, but that does not mean it is not a challenge. High-tech instruments such as NASA's Kepler space telescope have provided researchers with a large amount of data that can be extracted for new discoveries. The student at the University of British Columbia, Michelle Kunimoto, did exactly that, and now she has 17 new planets in her name.

Kunimoto, a doctorate. candidate, is the lead author of a new article published in The astronomical diary That describes the 17 new planets in detail. We don't know much about them, but at least one of them is about the size of the Earth, and is believed to be rocky, just like our own planet.

Many of the 17 planets are quite large, and are believed to be primarily gas. There are many gas planets out there, but finding smaller rocky worlds has proved harder for astronomers. The planet now labeled KIC-7340288 b is approximately 50% larger than Earth, and is in the area called "Goldilocks,quot; of its star, which means it can be hot enough on its surface to withstand liquid water

"This planet is about a thousand light years away, so we won't be there soon!" Kunimoto said in a statement. "But this is a really exciting find, since only 15 small confirmed planets have been found in the Habitable Zone found in Kepler data so far."

The discoveries were made using a technique that has become popular among exoplanet hunters in which a star's light is closely watched to detect changes in brightness. When the brightness of a star temporarily fades, it indicates that something passes in front of the star, from Earth's perspective. These passes, called transits, can tell astronomers a surprising amount about objects that orbit a star.

Details such as how long it takes the planet to complete an orbit and how much light it blocks when passing in front of the star offer clues about its size and orbit. Astronomers can make some assumptions based on that data and paint a clearer picture of what is hidden in the cosmos.

Image source: Michelle Kunimoto