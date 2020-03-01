AP sources: Buttigieg ends his presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pete Buttigieg, who went from being a midwestern mayor of a small town to a high-level candidate and breaks down barriers to the Democratic presidential nomination, is finishing his campaign.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg's decision told The Associated Press that he began informing campaign staff on Sunday. They were not authorized to speak in public and requested anonymity.

His campaign said Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The decision came just one day after one of Buttigieg's main rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, won a resounding victory in South Carolina that brought new pressure on the moderate wing of the game to unite behind Biden.

Buttigieg had criticized Biden, claiming that the 77-year-old politician was out of step with today's politics. But his criticism had shifted in recent days to the favorite Bernie Sanders, a progressive polarizer who was benefiting from the large number of candidates who divided the moderate vote.

Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden exchanged voice messages on Sunday, but did not speak, according to a source with knowledge of the conversation attempts. Buttigieg made the first call to tell Biden his decision, then Biden returned the call. The couple was surprised due to the logistics of the trip.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to seriously compete for the presidency, tried to show that his party prospered when he embraced the candidates who offered a generational change. But the 38-year-old Afghanistan war veteran ended up having more success in winning older voters, while 78-year-old Sanders captured the energy of the youngest.

"The story of Pete Buttigieg is not over. It has just begun," said Democratic strategist David Axelrod. "He is 38 years old. He has thrown himself into the national conversation. He obviously has work to do on some things that, some weaknesses that we have seen in these elections, but whenever there is a conversation again about the Democratic candidates, he will be in that conversation. And that is a remarkable achievement, given where it started a year ago. "

Voters saw Buttigieg in the most moderate lane of the Democratic camp, and flourished early with a top end on the Iowa committees and a second place nearby in New Hampshire. But as the race moved to more diverse states, less dependent on voters with a college education, Buttigieg had problems.

Despite strong organizations in Iowa and New Hampshire and supporters that included an influx of former independent and Republican independents, Buttigieg was unable to overcome the discouraging questions about his ability to attract the key to African-American support for the Democratic base.

He obtained only 3% of the non-white vote in the primary on Saturday in South Carolina, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive poll of the electorate.

As mayor of a city that is 25% black, Buttigieg faced criticism for firing the first African-American police chief in the history of South Bend and for handling the case of a white police officer who fatally shot an armed black man in June.

A group of Black Lives Matter from South Bend issued a statement saying he was "excited,quot; that Buttigieg left the race. "We hope you have learned your lesson: that neoliberalism and anti-black policies will no longer be tolerated," the group wrote.

After his unexpected rise in Iowa and New Hampshire last fall, Buttigieg became the target of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the high-dollar fundraising she was organizing, especially one in a wine cave in California.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also attended Buttigieg in the months leading up to the assemblies due to lack of national experience. She noted that he had lost his only career in the entire state as an Indiana treasurer candidate in 2010, while she had won three state terms in Minnesota in part by leading to the Republican regions.

Buttigieg presented a markedly different figure on the stage of the debate than the other leading candidates, all septuagenarians, and attracted fans for his calm, reasoned and rhetorical behavior that reflected his Rhodes academic background, trained at Harvard, but that some voters and operatives They described as "robotics."

Buttigieg had modeled his campaign in some way on that of former President Barack Obama, who won the 2008 Iowa caucuses largely based on a message of unity and attracting a healthy block of caucus participants for the first time, to Often the key in a crowded group. Participation contest

Jim Ward, a campaign volunteer in South Bend, said he and others were in training at the local campaign office around 6 p.m. when they heard about Buttigieg's decision.

"They found out and left pretty quickly," he said in a text message with the AP, noting that he had mixed emotions.

"I am very proud of the campaign and proud of Pete for making this decision when he makes it and not prolonging the campaign more than necessary," Ward said. "I'm so sad it didn't work out this time."

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina, and Beaumont from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne in San Jose, California, Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Michelle Smith in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this report.

