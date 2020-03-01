Another horse dies in Santa Anita park in Arcadia – Up News Info Los Angeles

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Another horse has died in the park of Santa Anita in Arcadia.

A 5-year-old castrated horse named Chosen Vessel was the ninth horse to die since the park racing season began in December.

The park says the horse suffered a fracture in the front left ankle and could not recover. He had to be sacrificed.

The chosen vessel was injured during the final race. At least 45 horses have died in Santa Anita since December 2018.

Race officials said they have made substantial improvements to protect the horses on the track.