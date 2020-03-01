Americans love Apple, Samsung Europeans and the rest of the world, these phone brands

The list of the best-selling smartphones of the year 2019 of the research firm Counterpoint is out. Classify 10 smartphones that sold the most worldwide during the year. Counterpoint Research Market Pulse appoints Apple iPhone XR as the best selling model of 2019. Apple iPhone XR is the only model that registers a two-digit market share in all regions of the world.

While Apple captured the top five places in North America, ask yourself how the other smartphone brands Samsung , Oppo Alive Huawei Xiaomi Oneplus Y Real me Was it in important regions of the world? Here are the five best-selling smartphones in the United States and Canada; Europe; Middle East and Africa; China; Latin America; and the rest of Asia Pacific …