Amber alert issued for 2 children kidnapped in Farmers Branch car theft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RAMA DE AGRICULTORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch police are looking for two children kidnapped in a car theft on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. On March 1, an unknown suspect stole a car that had two children in the backseat in the 4000 block of Sigma Road.

%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e13% %MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e14%

%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e15% %MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e16%

While the owner of the car checked his mail, the suspect, possibly a man, entered and left. It is unknown at this time if the suspect knew that the children were in the backseat.

Police say the car is a burgundy GMC Terrain 2017 with a Texas HFL1525 license plate. The side panel on the front passenger side of the Terrain is black and the front passenger side door is red.

AMBER ACTIVE ALERT for Princess and Preston Scarlett of Farmers Branch, TX, 01/03/2020, TX plate HFL1525. pic.twitter.com/521WVf6KR8 – Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 2, 2020

Preston Scarlett is a 5 year old black boy. He is 4 feet tall, weighs 42 pounds and has a mohawk hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Princess Scarlett is a 4-year-old black girl. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has a brown hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink / green mermaid, blue jeans and Nike black / pink shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the helpline at 972-919-1406.