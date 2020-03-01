Home Local News Amber alert issued for 2 children kidnapped in Farmers Branch car theft...

Amber alert issued for 2 children kidnapped in Farmers Branch car theft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Amber alert issued for 2 children kidnapped in Farmers Branch car theft - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e11% %MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e12%

RAMA DE AGRICULTORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch police are looking for two children kidnapped in a car theft on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. On March 1, an unknown suspect stole a car that had two children in the backseat in the 4000 block of Sigma Road.

%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e13%%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e14%

Preston and Princess Scarlett (Farmers Branch Police Department)

%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e15% %MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e16%

While the owner of the car checked his mail, the suspect, possibly a man, entered and left. It is unknown at this time if the suspect knew that the children were in the backseat.

Police say the car is a burgundy GMC Terrain 2017 with a Texas HFL1525 license plate. The side panel on the front passenger side of the Terrain is black and the front passenger side door is red.

Preston Scarlett is a 5 year old black boy. He is 4 feet tall, weighs 42 pounds and has a mohawk hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Princess Scarlett is a 4-year-old black girl. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has a brown hairstyle, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pink / green mermaid, blue jeans and Nike black / pink shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the helpline at 972-919-1406.

%MINIFYHTMLf9a8d5a08ffbf4c9fe7a6f939b2c056e17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©