Amazon is waging an invisible war against the coronavirus and ugly sellers – BGR

Coronavirus COVID-19 disease has evolved from a regional problem to a global threat in just a couple of months. The blockages in China have spread to neighboring Japan, while apparently new cases of the virus appear from nowhere. It can be scary, and we should certainly be preparing for the worst, but Amazon is fighting its own war against sellers trying to make money with hysteria.

How Reuters Reports, Amazon revealed last week that it has been forced to remove more than one million products from its digital shelves because of claims that they could cure or help prevent coronavirus infection. Those unprovable claims were enough for vendors to be excluded, but they are not the only coronavirus vultures that work at Amazon.

According to reports, Amazon also removed listings of a variety of products that were clearly being marked in the wake of the virus outbreak. Things like facial masks and disinfection products have seen large third-party sales margins on the Internet, including Amazon. The company decided that it is enough and withdrew the listings of sellers that were clearly going up in price.

Some sellers increased their products by more than 300%, hoping to take advantage of panic shoppers trying to stock up on supplies. It is worth noting that there has been no evidence that any of the manufacturers have participated in these incomplete practices: the listings were placed by external sellers who buy and then resell the products at their own prices.

"There is no place for the price increase on Amazon," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. The company has established guidelines to protect buyers from out of control pricing practices, but it is up to Amazon to enforce those rules on a case-by-case basis. In this case, it meant manually purging thousands of incomplete listings.

As for products that claim to prevent or even cure coronavirus infection, this is the same kind of bad faith selling snake oil that Facebook is currently fighting too. It's unpleasant that sellers are trying to take advantage of a very real health crisis, but at least Amazon seems to be trying to defend themselves.

Image source: Ascannio / Shutterstock