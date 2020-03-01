Amanda Bynes pays tribute to Drake 7 years after her infamous Tweet

Amanda Bynes still has a lot of love for Duck.
The 33-year-old star recently praised rapper "Mia," who arrives seven years after he infamously tweeted that he wanted him to "kill her vagina."
On Sunday Hair spray The actress and graduate of the fashion school paid tribute to Drizzy on her Instagram page. This time, he maintained his position with a G rating.
"Favorite songs now," he wrote in his title, along with a screenshot of the rapper from his own Instagram account. "DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes, in fact. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion."
As fans will remember, in 2013, the actress unleashed several tweets that went viral. One of his many tweets was about the 33-year-old musician.
Bynes had tweeted: "I want @drake to kill my vagina,quot; during one of Twitter's protests. Since then, she has revealed that during that time, she was experiencing personal and legal turmoil, which finally led her to the hospital in a 5150 detention and derailed her acting career.
"I don't even know who is doing that or what it is about," Drake said. XXL Magazine in response to the actress's tweet.
"If that's her, I suppose it's a bit strange and disturbing. Obviously it's a pattern of behavior that is much bigger than me," he shared with the post. "Whoever is behind, be it she or another person, knows that people are paying attention, so they continue."
"I wasn't really being honest," Bynes said during an interview with The Lowdown with Diana Madison in 2017. "It was like saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also high, so that was my way of saying, & # 39; Let's make it man & # 39; but I was high and trying to be hilarious." great! What does that mean? It simply means, & # 39; Fuck, Drake! "
Since then, the 33-year-old star has overcome that time of his life and has been receiving therapy while under his mother's tutelage. In addition, he recently revealed that he committed to Paul Michael.
A source previously told E! News that the couple met "while she was in rehab and have been dating for about two or three months."
"Committed to (the) love of my life," she wrote in her special engagement announcement, with a photo that showed her huge diamond ring.
So, although Amanda is a Drake fan, she has certainly moved on.
Bynes shared his love for the rapper after he surprised by releasing two new songs: "When to Say When,quot; and "Chicago Freestyle."
You are ready to release a new album later this year.
