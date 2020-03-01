Amanda Bynes pays tribute to Drake 7 years after her infamous Tweet

Amanda Bynes still has a lot of love for Duck.

The 33-year-old star recently praised rapper "Mia," who arrives seven years after he infamously tweeted that he wanted him to "kill her vagina."

%MINIFYHTML45134a3a73f3a2b5ad43fce8d41c20e713% %MINIFYHTML45134a3a73f3a2b5ad43fce8d41c20e714%

On Sunday Hair spray The actress and graduate of the fashion school paid tribute to Drizzy on her Instagram page. This time, he maintained his position with a G rating.

%MINIFYHTML45134a3a73f3a2b5ad43fce8d41c20e715% %MINIFYHTML45134a3a73f3a2b5ad43fce8d41c20e716%

"Favorite songs now," he wrote in his title, along with a screenshot of the rapper from his own Instagram account. "DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes, in fact. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion."

As fans will remember, in 2013, the actress unleashed several tweets that went viral. One of his many tweets was about the 33-year-old musician.

Bynes had tweeted: "I want @drake to kill my vagina,quot; during one of Twitter's protests. Since then, she has revealed that during that time, she was experiencing personal and legal turmoil, which finally led her to the hospital in a 5150 detention and derailed her acting career.