All the next unmissable films directed by women

It is officially Women's History Month and we are celebrating looking to the future.

As we saw in the Oscars of 2020 (and the previous year … and all but another five years before that), the directors have been largely denied recognition of the industry despite their many contributions to the film .

However, we are not going to have any of that this month!

Instead, we give you a complete list of upcoming movies that you can watch at your local theater and that are directed by women.

Of action-packed movies, such as the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 Y Black widow for horror movies like The candy man Y Saint maud, there is an image for each genre.

Some of the cinematographic works also focus mainly on social issues, such as the unplanned pregnancy drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always or the delicious and dark blow of Sundance Promising young woman, which satirically but obscurely takes justice in the #MeToo era.

There's also Mulan, which will come out later this month, which at a cost of $ 200 million Niki Caro in charge of the highest budget movie ever directed by a woman.