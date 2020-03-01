Algerian court releases prominent figure in protest movement | News

A court in Algeria ordered the release of a prominent human rights activist and a key figure in a one-year protest movement demanding radical political change.

Fodil Boumala was arrested in September 2019 and accused of undermining the "territorial integrity,quot; of the country, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The former state television journalist was also accused of distributing "publications that could undermine the national interest," which leads to a possible imprisonment of up to 12 months.

"He has been acquitted. He will go home today," said his lawyer, Zoubida Assoul, quoted by the AFP news agency on Sunday.

Boumala was very active in the protest movement "Hirak,quot;, an unprecedented popular initiative that emerged in February last year to demand that then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika leave a candidacy for a fifth term.

Sick Bouteflika duly retired in early April, as a result of mass demonstrations throughout the country that shook the country and after losing the support of the military.

Another key protest figure, Karim Tabbou, faces a verdict on March 4, according to Noureddine Benissad, a member of his defense team.

He is accused of "undermining the territorial integrity (of the nation)", but also accused of "violent actions,quot; that attempted to "prevent the movement of military equipment," Benissad said.