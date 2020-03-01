Algeria and Egypt confirm more cases of coronavirus: live updates | China news

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's live updates on the new coronavirus as it continues to spread from its epicenter in central China to countries around the world.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur, replacing Mersiha Gadzo.

%MINIFYHTML159235bf455f2e557c0465767c58042511% %MINIFYHTML159235bf455f2e557c0465767c58042512%

First, a summary of the latest developments:

Iran announced 11 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 54, most outside of China.

The number of infected in Italy, the center of the outbreak in Europe, increased to 1,694, while the number in France increased to 130. With the deepening of the outbreak, the Louvre staff in Paris voted to close the enormously popular museum.

The Czech Republic, Scotland and the Dominican Republic have confirmed their first cases.

Plus:

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, March 2

23:58 GMT Algeria confirms two more cases of coronavirus – ministry of health

23:30 GMT Egypt detects second case of coronavirus – ministry of health

A foreigner in Egypt has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's health ministry said in a Facebook post.

The person has been taken to an isolation hospital. He has not revealed his nationality.

Click here to read the updates on Sunday, March 1.