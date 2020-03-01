Alexandria's Kensington Runestone stands out as the mystery of Minnesota – Up News Info

It is often called a "mystery of Minnesota." Over the years, much has been done about the mystique behind Kensington Runestone.

Does it really date back to the 14th century or is it a hoax that dates back to the end of the 19th century?

In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen visited the Kensington Runestone in Alexandria, and learned of a new test that could shed light on an old debate.

The city of Alexandria shouts Scandinavia. His first hint could be Big Ole, who is proud of 28 feet tall. And across the street from the tallest Viking in the world there are artifacts: smaller in size but perhaps bigger in hype.

Authentic battle axes and Nordic Fire Steel are displayed in the Runestone Museum, along with a story that goes back to when "Skol,quot; was more than a popular song in the Viking games.

Amanda Seim is the executive director and a little historian when it comes to the centerpiece of the museum.

"History tells us that Olof Ohman and his children found him while cleaning the earth," said Seim.

In 1898, Ohman, a Swedish immigrant, became the face of the most controversial stone in the world. It was wrapped in the root of a tree and the date engraved on Runestone said 1362.

“Some people think that Olof did it. I didn't have a good education, but there was a book that had ruins even though they were different from these, "said Seim.

Unfortunately, the dispute over whether it is real or not has upset the world of the Ohman family. Although some evidence of organic material shows that Runestone was probably there before his arrival.

"If you show me someone who thinks it is real, I will show you someone who thinks it is not, even if they are in the same respective field," Seim said.

"I'm going to say it's real," said visitor Deb Bailey. Her husband Dave agrees. "I just don't think that guy has the technology to write that kind of writing. How would he know how to do that?

The debate has become the subject of documentaries both here and in Scandinavian countries. A Swedish group that has performed authenticity tests is making plans to make a new test on the whetstone that many believe was used for carving. The results could go a long way to vindicate or vilify Olof Ohman.

"This is the most recent translation of 2009," Seim said while pointing to the Runestone.

Linguists, archaeologists and geologists agree on the translation, but little else. The position of the museum is to allow you to decide for yourself.

"It's definitely the mystery of Minnesota, we don't know much about it," said Seim. “That we have one is quite special. Even if it doesn't date back to 1362, it's still a big important part of our history here, our heritage here, so it still says a lot about the community. "

In the future, the museum hopes to put a 3D model of Runestone on its website so that people can study it from anywhere at any time. For more information on the full translation and how to visit Kensington Runestone, click here.