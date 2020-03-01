Al Quoz Sprint remains the main objective for Equilateral | Racing news





Equilateral – still on the way for Al Quoz Sprint

Al Quoz Sprint continues to lead the Equilateral agenda, despite his probable defeat at Meydan last month.

The five-year-old boy, trained by Charlie Hills, had an impressive start in his time in Dubai by comfortably explaining Waady at a disadvantage recorded in Meydan in January.

It was a warm order to continue in Group Two Meydan Sprint as the 1-2 favorite, but he had to manage with second place when Waady took revenge.

Hills feels that his position was not the best for several reasons, and he hopes he will show his true colors on the night of the Dubai World Cup later this month.

"He ran a pretty nice race at the Meydan Sprint, but obviously we were disappointed by the result," said Lambourn coach.

"He didn't seem to gallop as he can. The ground was a little loose at the top, after they put a lot of water on the track, and I think it simply slowed down."

"He had had a little time between his first and second race, while the winner has been running every week, so they possibly discovered some physical fitness for the game."

"The horses can also jump in their second race abroad. Sometimes they run really well after arriving, but then the trips and everything reaches them.

"He has left the race well and has been invited to run on the night of the World Cup. That (Al Quoz) is the plan, everything is fine."