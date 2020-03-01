Air Canada flight forced to perform emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Air Canada flight forced to perform emergency landing at San Francisco International...

Air Canada flight forced to perform emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An Air Canada flight returned to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday shortly after takeoff, made an emergency landing and quickly evacuated the 71 passengers on board using the plane's emergency slides, said the authorities.

Air Canada said the plane, flight 8839 from Air Canada Express JAZZ to Vancouver, had taken off as scheduled from the OFS at 8:18 am, but the crew of the Canadair Regional twin-engine aircraft reported almost immediately smoke in the cabin and a bathroom.

Air traffic controllers ordered the plane to return quickly to the airport and fire trucks and emergency equipment were deployed on Runway 28R.

The plane landed safely, stopped on the runway and the passengers and crew were forced to use the evacuation slides to get off the plane.

Aman Dhillon was on the flight and posted a video of the passengers standing on the asphalt while the firemen were nearby. He tweeted that the passengers also left the plane using the wing exits and jumped to the ground.

No injuries were reported immediately. Buses transported passengers to the terminal. The FAA was investigating the incident.

