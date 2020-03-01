After free agency and the draft, will Phillip Lindsay receive a new contract? – Up News Info

INDIANAPOLIS – A contract extension for the Broncos runner, Phillip Lindsay, will be placed in the background while the team works during the first part of the offseason.

%MINIFYHTML69c83698a014b8f2a7aee41d716dad3811% %MINIFYHTML69c83698a014b8f2a7aee41d716dad3812%

"We will see where everything falls after free agency, after the draft (and) how much money we have," General Manager John Elway said here during the exploration combination. “We wish we could do something. Obviously, Phillip has been great. If we can do something, we will try. "

Because Lindsay is a free agent not recruited, he is eligible for a new contract after his second season. Draft selections are eligible after their third year. His salary limit for 2020 is $ 665,000, one of the best team-friendly bargains in professional football.

In the last two seasons combined, Lindsay ranked ninth in the NFL in yards by land (2,048), 13 in attempts (416) and drew in 11 in touchdowns by land (16). He is expected to be ready for the off-season program after wrist surgery in January.

There are advantages for both parties to make a contract extension. For Lindsay, it's obvious. Millions of dollars guaranteed will change your life. For the Broncos, it would be to reward one of their success stories (which always goes well in the locker room) and make sure that their price does not rise if they have another 1,000-yard season in 2020.

What would a deal be like?

Free non-recruited agents who get new offers after two years are rare. The only thing I remember is when Jacksonville signed receiver Allen Hurns for a four-year contract and $ 40 million ($ 20 million guaranteed) in June 2016 after having had seasons of 51 catches, 677 yards, six touchdowns and 64 / 1,031 / 10. The horns struck when the iron was hot and they should rejoice. He lost 11 games in the next two seasons due to an injury (74 catches) and was cut.

If the Broncos have enough space for the top (and should do so), they could make a deal that has the globe of the figure of the top of Lindsay in 2020.

Joint practice update. During the combination, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he hoped to receive the Chicago Bears for joint practices. Several sources added that the Broncos are also exploring the possibility of housing the Jacksonville Jaguars for a set of joint practices.

Last year, Fangio said he was open to practice against two teams, but that was reduced to one (San Francisco) when the Broncos were selected to play in the Professional Football Hall of Fame Game.

Elway in quarterbacks. Elway was asked about the oldest landscape of quarterback / quarterback available in the NFL.

"Obviously, it's a unique quarterback (veteran) class this year," he said. "I think you're also seeing that happen, because the boys play much longer." They are playing much longer and can still play at a high level. "

Drew Brees, 41, will play this year, most likely for New Orleans, and Tom Brady, who turns 43 in August, is ready to go to the open market for the first time.

Elway played his last season at 38.

When asked if there was a time in 1998 when retirement became an important consideration, Elway said: “They beat me a lot last year. I pulled a hamstring, which took about three weeks to return. Some ribs hurt. At that time when he was not healing so fast, and we had such a good team and we could win the championship, I looked at him and said: & # 39; Why (play?) & # 39 ;, Could I have come? back? Yes. The start for me was the perfect moment, having two World Championships, so I decided to get away. ”

Saying hello to Atwater. Elway handed a hat tip to former teammate Steve Atwater, who was selected for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

"It couldn't happen to a better man," Elway said. "He had such a tremendous career and is a guy who changed the position (of security) due to his size, (ability to) move and play the race and pass and intimidate. I'm excited for him."

Extra OL rule. Part of the collective bargaining agreement is a rule that allows teams to dress an additional offensive lineman who can only play if a team has four healthy options.

"I was surprised to see that," Fangio said. "We had a game last year (against Detroit in week 16) where we played the second half and (right tackle Elijah) Wilkinson was injured and (left guard) Dalton (Risner) had been eliminated (due to illness) and we had five less. I've never been to a game where a tight end had to play an offensive line. ”

Footnotes. The combined training on Thursday, the first in primetime, attracted 322,000 spectators, an improvement of 119% compared to last year when the training was in the morning / early afternoon. The audience peaked at 507,000 from 7-7: 15 p.m. Denver time. … Elway went through several meetings of the competition committee in Indianapolis and said the group will meet in Naples, Florida, the week before the league meetings in Palm Beach.