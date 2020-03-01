According to reports, Teresa Giudice feels "embarrassed,quot; now that the entire hair pulling incident has been transmitted on RHONJ.

Seeing the end of Real Housewives of New Jersey has apparently caused Teresa Giudice to feel ashamed for her actions, more precisely for her role in the whole hair pulling situation! As fans of the show know, he admitted encouraging Danielle Staub to take Margaret Joseph's hair off!

Now, she seems to regret it and feel ashamed of it, but could that lead her to leave RHONJ or not?

A source told HollywoodLife that ‘The final episode of this week was really hard for Teresa to watch. I was very embarrassed and angry and ready to move from this season to the next. In no way does this make me not want to return. She loves RHONJ and has no plans to move away despite the violent reaction she received from the episode. "

‘She is happy that her co-stars have supported her since she left friendship with Danielle. She is confident that she and Marge will finally be fine again and understands why she is upset, but Teresa is still done with Danielle. They talked at the meeting and she has no plans to talk to her again in the near future. "

As you have seen, Teresa admitted her role in the hair pulling incident, but also insisted that she was drunk and was barely paying attention at that time.

After the broadcast of the final, Margaret expressed her surprise and frustration at the fact that everything was planned in advance.

She took Twitter to write: ‘Well, that was crazy … I guess it wasn't an instinctive reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated (surprised emoji)."

The episode also showed Teresa and the girls meeting with Joe in Italy and, as it seems, that was also quite difficult for her to see.

The source says it was difficult for her to ease the meeting, although the trip was still very special.

In other words, it feels like a bittersweet moment for Teresa.



