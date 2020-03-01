A Villa 1 – 2 Man City

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for the third consecutive season and took the first step towards realizing their current triple ambitions with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Wembley.

A short distance final by Sergio Agüero put Pep Guardiola on his way (19), before Rodri dampened hopes of an unease when he headed home on the corner of Ilkay Gundogan with half an hour on the clock.

Although initially it seemed that Villa would be at the end of a hiding place from there, they found a way back when Mbwana Samatta became the fifth African player to score in the final of the League Cup after the dazzling error of John Stones (41 ).

After a brave demonstration in the second half, it seemed that they could force a penalty in the national stadium when Bjorn Engels's header was hit in the goal by Claudio Bravo, but City won the fifth title in the last Seven campaigns

How City extended its reign as champions of the Carabao Cup

Sergio Agüero and Phil Foden celebrate the opening goal in the final of the Carabao Cup



Backed by a typically noisy follower, Villa set the game up quickly. Feeling the opportunity from the first whistle, Anwar El Ghazi connected with a dangerous corner from the beginning, but the Dutch international could not squeeze a header under Claudio Bravo's crossbar.

After resisting the storm, City settled down in a rhythm and scored his suddenly nervous opponents in his own half, taking 19 minutes to assert his dominance when Agüero converted a demolition of Phil Foden, in the first start of the 19-year-old from the 4- 0 FA Cup knocking down Fulham on January 26.

Hopes to alter the accumulated odds in favor of the reigning Premier League champions seemed to have evaporated when Rodri shot a header past Villa Orjan Nyland's goalkeeper after a controversial corner. But Villa was not depressed.

Rodri celebrates the second Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup



But John Stones gave them a way back to the game. The central could not deal with a ball in a loop, but directly, on the right of City, which allowed El Ghazi to lead and throw a mocking cross that Samatta tilted the direction towards the bottom of the net.

Mbwana Samatta celebrates Aston Villa's goal with the wonderful Nakamba



There was no quick start by the starters after the break and the flow of the game decreased as it dawned, marking Guardiola to introduce Kevin De Bruyne, who had inspired the 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu at the beginning of the season. week.

He galvanized City, but he tried, despite all his adjustments in the penalty area and the 16 places between them in the Premier League, they simply couldn't break the brave bottom line of their opponents, so skillfully organized by Tyrone Mings and Engels.

In the dying embers, Engels was inches away from sending the tie to a shootout, but Bravo's last intervention avoided such eventuality and sent the trophy back to the Etihad stadium.

The man of the match – Phil Foden

It is quite surprising that Foden is still only 19 years old, given the number of years that Guardiola's insistence on keeping him as a squad player has been questioned. A performance of this caliber only adds weight to that argument.

Phil Foden was the man of the match for Manchester City in his final victory of the Carabao Cup over Aston Villa



He had not started a game for City in more than a month before the final, but he seemed confident with the ball, composed in the attack and recorded an orderly assist with the cut for Agüero's first game. Villa's left side, Matt Targett, must have been sick to see him.

"Every minute I arrive, I try to do my best," he said. Sky Sports & # 39; Laura Woods after the final whistle. "You look at players like Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; it won't be easy to get on the team. When I do, I just have to make the most of it. I'm happy to play on this team." "

What the managers said …

The city of man Pep Guardiola: "Three times in a row is a great success. It's consistency and being there every day. It's amazing.

















Pep Guardiola says it is an incredible achievement to win a third consecutive Carabao Cup and praised the consistency of his team



"It was amazing. I think we had problems in the first minutes and in the last. They had two clear opportunities in the first minutes, the header and the corner. But we played very well, especially the second half with 2-1. Sometimes we didn't you know if you attack or just keep the result. "

Facts opt

Man City is only the second team to win three consecutive League Cup titles after Liverpool between 1980-81 and 1983-84 (4 in a row). In fact, only Liverpool (8) has won the competition more times than Man City (7).

Only Arsenal (6) has finished second most frequently in the history of the League Cup than Aston Villa (4 – level with Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs).

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has won the League Cup three times (2018, 2019, 2020): only Alex Ferguson (4), Brian Clough (4) and Jose Mourinho (4) have won the competition with more frequency among managers.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola won 21 of his previous 25 finals as top manager, including six with City (2 Community Shields, 3 League Cups, 1 FA Cup).

Phil Foden of Manchester City has participated directly in nine goals in their 10 starts in all competitions this season (2 goals, 7 assists).

Whats Next?

There is a quick change for Manchester City, which travels to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night at 7.45pm.

However, Aston Villa has some time to recover. They face Leicester in the Premier League on Monday, March 9, in a live game Sky Sports Premier League.