A timeline of significant events

The Denver International Airport opened its doors 25 years ago on Friday after a decade-long Herculean effort that cost $ 4.9 billion.

Here is a chronology of some of the important events that have taken place in the 9,131 days since then.

February 28, 1995: United Airlines flight 1474 from Colorado Springs lands as the first commercial aircraft that lands on DIA. His arrival door was changed because the bridge of the original doors froze from a snowstorm during the night.

With Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and Colorado Governor Roy Romer waiting at the door, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Federico Peña, the city's former mayor, greeted the flight on the radio control tower air traffic. "Welcome to the city that dared to imagine a large airport," he said.

March 20, 1996: BAE Automated Systems Inc., the Dallas-based company that designed the notorious automated baggage handling system of United Airline at DIA, dismisses 170 employees at the airport days after United canceled its contract. The two companies filed lawsuits with each other earlier this week.

That night, BAE brought trucks to DIA's property to pack their equipment, including laser scanners. When the airport officials learned about the movement, they sent the police to close it.

September 1, 1998: A 777 British Airways lands on DIA, the first nonstop flight from the airport from London in more than two years. In 2018, the airline celebrated 20 years of nonstop service between Denver and London, transporting more than 3.3 million passengers on more than 14,000 flights.

June 8, 2005: Rocky Mountain News reports that United Airlines will finally eliminate its automated baggage system later that year. He had been using pieces of him in a limited capacity until that moment. For 2005, News reported that the cost of the system was $ 700 million.

February 11, 2008: "Mustang," the 32-foot tall fiberglass statue of a grunting blue horse, is mounted on a patch of grass along Peña Boulevard, just south of the DIA terminal. The sculpture, nicknamed "Blucifer,quot; by Denverites, was commissioned 15 years earlier. Its creator, the artist Luis Jiménez, was killed in 2006 when a piece of the sculpture fell on him in his New Mexico studio.

November 19, 2015: First guests check in at the Westin Denver International Airport hotel. The $ 600 million project, which included the transit center located on the ground floor, placed a giant glass bow tie at the southern end of the airport. The aesthetic has been the subject of debate.

April 22, 2016: Passengers are welcome aboard the Denver train to the plane. The 23-mile road to the University of Colorado A Line finally connects the center with the city's distant airport. Last May, RTD marked the milestone of transporting 20 million passengers in the long-awaited line.