A 60-year-old man stabs the driver "several times,quot; after the car accident in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 60-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a driver "several times,quot; after a small car accident in southeast Dallas on Saturday night, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. February 29, police responded to a stabbing call in block 400 of Satinwood Drive.

%MINIFYHTMLb7c4524eb8b9a90479065d2e03bf6c5f11% %MINIFYHTMLb7c4524eb8b9a90479065d2e03bf6c5f12%

When the officers arrived, the victim declared that he was driving on the road when a car stopped in front of him and made him crash into another. Police said that when the victim got out of his car to see the damage, several suspects approached him and began assaulting him.

The victim was stabbed several times and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Subsequently, officers arrested a 60-year-old man and accused him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No names have been published at this time.