50 Cent to finish the Pop Smoke album with the help of Roddy Ricch

%MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe11% %MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe12%

Instagram

The star and co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; He has received a lot of support after publicly announcing that he will produce the rapper album posthumously & # 39; Welcome to the Party & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

50 cents will end what Pop Smoke He had begun before his sudden and tragic death. First Unit G The member has publicly announced that he will executively produce the entire album of the murdered rapper.

The 44-year-old rapper / actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday, March 1. Sharing photos of him sitting on the aerial star of an airplane and inside the private plane, he wrote in the caption: "I am at Hearing Pop's smoke, I decided that I was going to produce and finish his album for him."

%MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe13% %MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe15% %MINIFYHTMLeb3bcd8e36b387060f04d7e04748b3fe16%

The "Power"star and co-creator also approached the Grammy-winning artist Roddy ricch to get the latter's help to complete the Pop album. "Tell @roddyricch that I'm looking for it, I need it in the Pop album," he wrote in another post.

<br />

50 Cent has received a lot of support for his plan to honor Pop, with Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, where Pop was signed, among one of them. The music executive left an emoji heart and "100" in the comments section.

"You are the best to do this," one of Fiddy's followers responded to the announcement. Another thanked his kind intention: "You are so respectful to give something back." Someone else also praised him: "That's what older brothers finish what they started! NYC LOVE."

Pop died after being shot dead by masked men at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, in what was initially suspected of being a home robbery. However, his family began a private investigation amid speculation that his death could have been a selective blow.

50 Cent was one of the first to pay tribute to the rising star, posting on Twitter: "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, without sympathy for the winners. God bless him." He also wrote on Instagram: "There is no success without jealousy, betrayal comes from those who are close. R.i.P."