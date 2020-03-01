& # 39; The Invisible Man & # 39; becomes the first horror movie of 2020 at the box office

Universal paintings

Earning $ 29 million in his first weekend, the adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss of the classic novel by H.G. Wells dethrones the previous holder number 1, & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39 ;.

"The invisible man"The renovation has reached the top of the US box office.

The critically acclaimed thriller, starring "The maid's tale"Actress Elisabeth Moss, won his first weekend (February 28-March 1) with a healthy debut of $ 29 million (£ 22.7 million), with a budget of less than $ 10 million (£ 7.8 million).

The latest adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic novel, written and directed by Leigh Whanell, also tormented the world public, collecting another $ 20.2 million (£ 15.8 million) out of the North American market.

Replace "Sonic the Hedgehog"at number one, falling to two with a collection of $ 16 million (£ 12.5 million) on its third weekend after its launch, while Harrison Ford& # 39; s "The call of nature"is in three with $ 13.2 million (£ 10.3 million).

The ten best movies at the box office on the weekend of February 28 at sea. 01, 2020:

"The invisible man"- $ 29.0 million "Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 16.0 million "The call of nature"- $ 13.2 million "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising"- $ 5.1 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 4.3 million "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 4.1 million "Practical pranksters: the movie"- $ 3.5 million "1917"- $ 2.6 million "Brahms: The Boy II"- $ 2.6 million "Fantasy island"- $ 2.3 million