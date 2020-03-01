& # 39; The Invisible Man & # 39; becomes the first horror movie of 2020 at the box office

Universal paintings

Earning $ 29 million in his first weekend, the adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss of the classic novel by H.G. Wells dethrones the previous holder number 1, & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39 ;.

Up News Info
"The invisible man"The renovation has reached the top of the US box office.

The critically acclaimed thriller, starring "The maid's tale"Actress Elisabeth Moss, won his first weekend (February 28-March 1) with a healthy debut of $ 29 million (£ 22.7 million), with a budget of less than $ 10 million (£ 7.8 million).

The latest adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic novel, written and directed by Leigh Whanell, also tormented the world public, collecting another $ 20.2 million (£ 15.8 million) out of the North American market.

Replace "Sonic the Hedgehog"at number one, falling to two with a collection of $ 16 million (£ 12.5 million) on its third weekend after its launch, while Harrison Ford& # 39; s "The call of nature"is in three with $ 13.2 million (£ 10.3 million).

The ten best movies at the box office on the weekend of February 28 at sea. 01, 2020:

  1. "The invisible man"- $ 29.0 million
  2. "Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 16.0 million
  3. "The call of nature"- $ 13.2 million
  4. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising"- $ 5.1 million
  5. "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 4.3 million
  6. "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 4.1 million
  7. "Practical pranksters: the movie"- $ 3.5 million
  8. "1917"- $ 2.6 million
  9. "Brahms: The Boy II"- $ 2.6 million
  10. "Fantasy island"- $ 2.3 million