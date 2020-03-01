& # 39; Nigeria will deal with this & # 39 ;: maximum alert after the case of coronavirus | Nigeria News

Abuja, Nigeria – Health authorities in Nigeria are intensifying efforts to detect and contain the new coronavirus after the most populous country in Africa confirmed its first case, asking citizens to avoid panicking or spreading unverified information about the disease.

An Italian citizen who worked in Nigeria tested positive for the virus on Thursday after becoming ill after arriving at the Lagos shopping center from Milan, in northern Italy, an area that has become Europe's coronavirus access point.

The man, who has since been isolated in a hospital in Yaba, is "clinically stable,quot; and has not developed serious symptoms, according to health officials.

"We have already started working to identify all the contacts of the patient since he entered Nigeria," Nigeria's health minister told reporters in the capital, Abuja, Osagie Ehanire. "We have continued to strengthen our own security. The level of preparedness continues to improve in Nigeria every day."

Public health professionals who spoke with Al Jazeera expressed confidence in the ability of the West African country to contain the spread of the virus. They noted the key lessons of their successful response to an Ebola outbreak more than five years ago, as well as a series of measures already implemented before the arrival of the coronavirus.

Together with the increased detection at entry points, particularly at airports, the authorities have established test capacity in four laboratories and expanded surveillance to monitor travelers from countries affected by infectious disease, officially known as COVID-19, within 14 days after arrival. Nigeria.

The Nigeria Disease Control Center (NCDC) has also supported the activation of emergency operations centers to serve as coordination platforms, while its Coronavirus Preparedness Group meets daily to review the situation and manage efforts. of response.

Meanwhile, the agency issued a public health notice to inform Nigerians about the symptoms and preventive measures, and has provided a toll free number for guidance.

May Ubeku, a public health professional and epidemiologist, said Nigerian health authorities were "completely prepared,quot; to contain the spread of the coronavirus, citing the series of measures introduced since January.

First case of sub-Saharan Africa

Nigeria is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to register a case of the virus, which has killed some 2,900 people and infected more than 86,000 worldwide, the vast majority in China, where it originated at the end of last year.

Medical experts had long awaited the arrival of the deadly virus in sub-Saharan Africa, noting the deep commercial and travel ties between China and several countries on the continent.

In mid-February, the health ministers of the 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in the capital of Mali, Bamako, to develop a regional preparedness plan and promote cross-border collaboration to promote rapid diagnosis and containment

The 15 ECOWAS countries now have the total laboratory capacity to detect COVID19. They receive diagnostic kits with all reagents, probes, primers, enzymes, etc. for at least 100 tests.@OoasWaho @Ecowas_cdc @ sokolo12 @AfricaCDC pic.twitter.com/LbMMh1FKWf – Abdourahmane Sow, (@ asow1211) February 27, 2020

Parts of West Africa already share a painful experience of trying to deal with the Ebola outbreak that devastated the region between 2013 and 2016 and killed more than 11,000 people.

In Nigeria, the first case of Ebola was detected in July 2014 after the arrival of an infected Liberian man at the Lagos international airport. The man, who died in the hospital, activated a transmission chain that killed seven people out of a total of 19 infections. But months later, the country was declared free of Ebola, and the World Health Organization (WHO) praised a "spectacular success story,quot; and praised the authorities for their "effective coordination of the response."

& # 39; Nigeria will take care of that & # 39;

Ifeanyi Nsofor, who graduated from Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity Program at George Washington University in 2019He cited Nigeria's experience in eradicating Ebola, as well as polio, as promising signs in the fight to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In August of last year, Nigeria spent three years without a case of wild poliovirus and is expected to receive a state free of wild polio in June 2020, a gigantic change since 2012 when it accounted for more than half of all cases of polio in all the world.

The country adopted several measures to achieve this milestone, in particular the establishment of emergency operations centers to respond to polio outbreaks and improve collaboration between health agencies and international partners. He also carried out a large-scale polio vaccination campaign that involved volunteers, community groups and religious and traditional institutions in the midst of efforts to raise awareness.

"The structures are still in place," Nsofor said, adding that Nigeria can count on the "massive,quot; network of health workers who were deployed to fight polio and Ebola.

"Nigeria will take care of this (the coronavirus)."

Still, Nsofor, CEO of EpiAFRIC, a public health consultancy based in Abuja, expressed concern that much of the coronavirus containment effort seems to be concentrated at airports in large cities.

"Our weakest link is our land borders, which are porous," he explained, urging health authorities to intensify surveillance.

Social media warning

Confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 comes at a time when Nigeria is still fighting an outbreak of Lassa fever, which has caused 118 deaths since the beginning of the year.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and some parts of West Africa and is transmitted primarily through food or household items contaminated by urine or rodent feces.

Ukam Agei, founder and director of Citizens Health Initiative Nigeria, based in Lagos, a group that campaigns for the right of citizens to accessible and quality medical care, requested continuous training of the health workforce involved in the fight against epidemics together with "intensive and intensive education in respiratory health hygiene in the media, schools, hospitals, churches and mosques,quot; to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the coronavirus in Lagos, an overcrowded megacity of some 20 million people, has generated fears among residents amid reports of people struggling to buy hygiene products. On Saturday, two locals told Al Jazeera that they visited pharmacies and stores, but found no protective masks and hand sanitizers.

"People are scared, people are panicking, but the most important thing people will do is get adequate and credible information,quot; from credible organizations and authorities like the NCDC, the ministry of health and the WHO, explained Nsofor.

Health officials and public health professionals have also expressed concern that online platforms can trigger the rise of myths and misinformation about the disease.

"Citizens should not abuse social networks and take pleasure in spreading erroneous information that causes fear and panic," the Nigerian Ministry of Health said in a statement earlier this week.