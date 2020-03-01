& # 39; Impossible task & # 39;: aid groups in Idlib fight to help Syrians | News

Antakya, Turkey – While tens of thousands of Syrian civilians continue to flee their homes in northwestern Idlib to the Turkish border, humanitarian and aid organizations are warning of an increasingly serious situation.

According to the United Nations, more than 950,000 Syrians have been forced to leave their homes since December. of a military operation intensified by the Syrian government forces and their allies to resume the last rebel stronghold in the country.

The vast majority of the displaced, at least 81 percent, are women and children.

Since December, more than 200 refugee camps have been established in Idlib, along the Turkish border, to accommodate some of the displaced civilians, known as internally displaced persons, according to humanitarian workers. But the camps lack basic sanitation and are well above their capacity, forcing tens of thousands to sleep outside in freezing temperatures, resulting in the deaths of many children.

Mark Lowcock, UN chief Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (EIGHT), has described the situation in Idlib as the "greatest history of humanitarian terror of the 21st century,quot; and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Tents that house internally displaced people in the Atma camp in Idlib governorate (Umit Bektas / Reuters)

Syrian forces, backed by Russian air power, quickly advanced to Idlib and resumed the M5 strategic highway since December, in violation of the agreements signed in 2017 and 2018 between Turkey and Russia, which had designated the province as an area of ​​" scaled. " .

The operation began for the first time in April last year, but stuttered in August amid attempts to intermediate the ceasefire.

Maarouf Semua, a humanitarian worker at the IHH Humanitarian Aid Foundation in Turkey, said a total of 1.2 million Syrians have been displaced from their homes since April last year, at least half of them for the second and third time in the nine-year war in Syria.

"In the last six months, the humanitarian situation has intensified beyond imagination," he said.

"We and other aid organizations are working 24 hours a day to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, but we simply do not have the capacity to serve such a large number, it is an impossible task," he said.

According to humanitarian workers, the highest priority is to provide adequate housing for refugees as temperatures fall below zero.

IHH is building two-bedroom houses made of cement blocks, measuring 25 square meters (269 square feet). Of the 10,000 planned structures, 650 have been built so far, Semua said.

Those who obtain this type of housing are among the lucky ones, since most of the camps face a "serious lack,quot; of even simpler shelters, such as tents, according to Kutaiba Sayed Issa, director of the Syrian aid group Violet.

"It is considered that who has only one for his family has a castle. I was in Idlib last week and saw with my own eyes 50 people living in a room and four families in a tent." the He told Al Jazeera from his office in Antakya, Turkey.

Three humanitarian workers of the Violeta organization killed three months ago (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

Even when there were enough tents, the lack of infrastructure for basic needs such as water, sanitation and electricity remained a challenge, Issa said.

"Of the approximately 200 new camps installed, none of them have a working bathroom," said Issa, who was at Idlib last week. "Women are forced to wait until the middle of the night and go in groups just to free themselves."

"I have seen many cases of nervous breakdowns, which mainly affect women and children. They go from having a roof over their heads to living outdoors or in poor quality stores without any of their personal belongings, jobs and homes, asking for a bite. Eat. Tens of thousands of children suffer from panic attacks and bedwetting. "

Issa said he was surprised by the lack of international attention to the situation in Idlib, which is home to almost four million people and is under the control of armed opposition groups, including Hay & # 39; at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al Qaeda affiliate. He said that the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians should not be put at risk by simply defeating a few thousand HTS fighters.

"When Aleppo was under siege in 2016, there was more awareness and attention around the world, but regarding the situation in Idlib, there was little or no reaction," said Issa.

IHH supplies mattresses, food baskets and canvases for internally displaced Syrians in Idlib (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

The aid workers said that the main challenges they face in Idlib are the constant aerial bombardment of the Syrian government forces and Russian fighter jets, as well as the lack of resources.

"There is a very fluid situation on the ground, so it is an incredibly difficult and complex environment to operate any kind of humanitarian response efforts," said David Swanson, a spokesman for OCHA, and called for more resources to address the crisis.

Of the $ 3.3 billion aid that the UN had requested from the international community in 2019, only 65-68 percent was received, leaving a large funding gap. For the current crisis, Swanson said the UN has submitted a request for the international community to raise more than $ 500 million to meet the humanitarian needs of 1.2 million people over a period of six months.

A third challenge, Swanson said, is that aid organizations have to rely on Syrian aid workers to provide assistance to people in Idlib.

The UN has no formal presence on the ground in northwestern Syria and OCHA works with more than 15,000 Syrian aid workers, whom Swanson described as the "anonymous heroes," to help vulnerable people.

But these workers are not immune to the reality unfolding in Idlib, and many of them have displaced their own families, which, according to Swanson, undermines the UN's ability to respond as effectively as it would like.

Some Syrian humanitarian workers have also died in the fighting.

Issa de Violet said six of her strong 2,000-member organization were killed during the past year.

"Three of them, young men under 22, were doctors and were killed three months ago in Maaret al-Numan after being targeted by the Syrian regime," he said.

"The most recent death we suffered was four weeks ago, when our member Zahwan Tamma was killed in a bombing at the hospital in the city of Ariha, before Assad's forces surpassed him."

"In Idlib, life is a state of constant horror," Issa said. "I couldn't sleep during my last visit there, since there were non-stop bombings. I no longer have the words to describe how serious the situation is."