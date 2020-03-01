& # 39; Hard to trust & # 39 ;: Afghans skeptical about the agreement between the United States and the Taliban | News

%MINIFYHTMLd8e4dde3c6b9f0fdb8a8e2ef9f52ae8611% %MINIFYHTMLd8e4dde3c6b9f0fdb8a8e2ef9f52ae8612%

Moments after the US negotiators and the Taliban reached an agreement to end the longest US war in Afghanistan, Marwa Khan, a resident of Kabul, called his mother and said: "They have signed the agreement, The war is over,quot;.

"This war has brought so much sadness. I cry looking at the people who lost their loved ones. This is a step forward for us," Khan told Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, the two sides signed an agreement in the capital of Qatar, Doha, which describes the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

It also includes a Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used by foreign armed groups that threaten US security. UU. And his allies.

The agreement promises peace in the country, but Maryam Hussaini, 27, is still mourning the loss of her sister, Najiba.

In 2017, the Taliban attacked a bus in Kabul carrying government employees. The attack killed 23 people, mainly workers of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan. Among those killed was Najiba.

"I will never forget what the Taliban have done to my family. Peace cannot come overnight just by signing a document. This peace agreement does not respect the one I lost, my sister," Hussaini told Al Jazeera.

Najiba was 28 years old when she was killed. He had won a scholarship to study computer science in India and then earned his master's degree in Japan.

Upon his return to Afghanistan, he was offered a job in the database unit in the mining ministry of Afghanistan. Almost a year after her work, she was killed.

"The Taliban have not shown regret for killing hundreds of innocent people," Hussaini said.

In a report published in February, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the number of civilian victims exceeded 100,000 after more than a decade of documenting the impact of the war.

"Almost no civilians in Afghanistan have escaped being personally affected in any way by the ongoing violence," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan and UNAMA chief last week.

& # 39; Victoria & # 39;

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder and political chief Abdul Ghani Baradar shared the stage in Doha in a context that said "Agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan."

The Taliban fighters in Afghanistan celebrated the signing and praised a "victory,quot;, as the Taliban declaration issued shortly thereafter called the agreement "termination of foreign occupation."

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, asked the Taliban to focus their attention on achieving peace in the country.

Afghans react to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban: a mixture of hope and fear

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but the victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," Pompeo said in Doha.

The agreement took 18 months to reach an agreement between both parties.

US officials and Taliban representatives have long argued about the US demand for a ceasefire before the signing of the final peace agreement, which took 18 months to reach.

The agreement has four points: a period of 14 months for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan; a Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used as a launching pad that would threaten the security of the United States; the start of intra-Afghan negotiations for March 10; and a permanent and integral ceasefire.

& # 39; Restrictions on women & # 39;

When the Taliban were in power in 1996, women were banned from working or studying in the country. After the overthrow of the Taliban five years later, three million girls returned to school, according to the Afghan Ministry of Education.

But while the agreement was signed in Doha, the women remained worried.

"They made many mistakes during their time in power. I hope they give women their rights, nor did they follow Islam to give them their rights," Bibi Saadat, 55, told Al Jazeera.

In previous statements, the Taliban have said they pledged to guarantee women their rights under Islamic law "so that their legitimate rights are not violated or their human dignity and Afghan values ​​are threatened."

In the intra-Afghan talks scheduled for March 10, Afghan leaders and activists, including women, will meet face-to-face with the Taliban and decide the future of the country, including key issues related to women's rights, the governance and minority rights. .

But Hussaini remains skeptical and echoes concerns about women's education and their empowerment in the country.

"If the Taliban return, Afghan women lose everything: their 18 years of achievement and even their identities," he said.

"Afghan women will be the main victims if the Taliban have not changed their mentality from when they were in power."