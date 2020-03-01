& # 39; Activity outside of Facebook & # 39 ;: how to use this new Facebook feature

On the occasion of World Privacy Day, the popular social network Facebook has launched a new privacy tool. The tool called activity tracker outside of Facebook offers users a detailed list of real-life websites, applications and stores that Facebook knows you've visited. The tool also offers users the ability to disable that tracking. With the launch of this tool, Mark Zuckerberg fulfills the promise of building a "clear history,quot; tool for Facebook. The Facebook CEO promised to bring the clear history tool in 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In an official publication, the company said: "The activity outside of Facebook is a summary of the activity that companies and organizations share with us about their interactions, such as visiting their applications or websites. They use our Business Tools, such as Facebook Login or Facebook Pixel, to share this information with us. "



Facebook has also explained how they receive user activity. The company said: "When you visit a website or use an application, these companies or organizations can share information about their activities with us using our commercial tools. We use this activity to personalize your experience, such as showing relevant ads. They also require companies and organizations notify people before using our commercial tools. "

So, if you're wondering how you can use this new Facebook tool. Here is some help. Simply follow the steps mentioned below to review your privacy settings.

one) First, go to Facebook settings and then select & # 39; Your Facebook information & # 39;



two) Then, from the menu, click on the option Disable Facebook activity



3) Now you will notice some information about your view that explains the methods Facebook uses to track your activity outside the network



4) You will now notice a banner with a preview of some of the websites and applications that Facebook knows you have used. You can now click on the application icons to see the full list of sources.



5) Then the complete list of applications will appear on your screen, including the third party that has shared your activity with Facebook in the last 180 days. You can now click on the option & # 39; Clear history & # 39; which will delete the information saved with Facebook.



6) You can also deactivate tracking by clicking on "Manage your activity outside of Facebook,quot; found in the menu on the right side.

