3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County, including travelers to Egypt – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by public health officials in Santa Clara County on Sunday night, which raised the total number of cases in the county to seven. One of the infected people is an adult woman with chronic health problems who is currently hospitalized, authorities said. The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt.

Both are hospitalized. The husband has chronic health conditions, officials from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said.

“An increase in cases is not unexpected. The Department of Public Health will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases. The department will also conduct community monitoring to determine the extent of the possible spread of the disease in our community, "SCCDPH said in a statement.

On Saturday, the county announced that its fourth case of coronavirus was a woman infected by being in the same house as the third case of the new county virus.

According to the New York Times, the Egyptian Ministry of Health reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday. The first case, first announced on February 14, has since recovered.