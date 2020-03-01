2nd patient from Washington state dies of coronavirus; Government declares state of emergency – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – A second person died of coronavirus in Seattle's King County, Washington state health officials confirmed Sunday. Both deaths are the only deaths reported in the United States until Sunday night.

The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency on Saturday after a man died there since COVID-19, the first death reported in the United States. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and are being examined for the virus.

The two people who died in King County were men over 50 with underlying conditions, public health officials told KIRO, a KPIX affiliate. The man who died Sunday was a resident of King County in his 70s. The man was hospitalized at the Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland with underlying health problems.

Governor Jay Inslee ordered state agencies to use "all the necessary resources,quot; to prepare and respond to the outbreak of coronavirus. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

"We will continue working towards a day when no one dies from this virus," the governor promised.

Saturday was the first death in the United States of the disease that has infected more than 85,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 2,900 deaths since it emerged in China.

The man who died was about 50 years old, had underlying health problems and had no travel history or contact with a known case of COVID-19, health officials in the state of Washington said at a press conference. A spokesman for the EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died at the facility in the suburb of Kirkland in Seattle.

Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of Infection Control at Evergreen, said local hospitals are treating people with severe coronavirus symptoms, but there are likely to be more cases in the community.

"This is the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 virus connected to a long-term care facility in the same suburb, Life Care Center of Kirkland. One is a Life Care worker, a woman in her 40s who is in satisfactory condition in a hospital, and the other is a woman in her 70s and a Life Care resident who is hospitalized in serious condition. Neither of them has traveled outside the country.

"In addition, it is reported that more than 50 people associated with Life Care are ill with respiratory symptoms or are hospitalized with pneumonia or other respiratory conditions of unknown cause and are being evaluated for COVID-19," Seattle and King County officials said. . "Additional positive cases are expected."

More than 63 confirmed cases have been reported in the United States. In northern California, there are 29 cases, including evacuees from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship that were flown to the Travis Air Force Base.

In a conference call on Saturday with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to four cases of coronavirus related to the spread of the community and not traveling to China or on a cruise ship were mentioned. Two cases of possible community propagation have been reported in Northern California and one in Oregon.

In addressing the patient's death, President Donald Trump told Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying "there is no reason to panic."

He added that he was not altering his routine either. "You are talking about 22 people in this vast country. I think we will be in very good shape."

Trump also said that additional travel restrictions are likely to apply to travel to Italy and Iran. Commercial airlines had already announced cuts in flights to South Korea from the San Francisco International Airport. All flights to China have already been suspended.

The news of the death caused a chill in the San Francisco Bay area, which has been at the epicenter of the battle against the disease in the United States for more than a month.

Two patients in northern California were being treated for contracting the virus from an unknown source: they have not traveled to China, they have not been in contact with anyone as they had not been on a cruise. One of the patients was in Santa Clara County and the second was a woman from Solano County who was being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Eight other local cases have been confirmed and treated in hospitals in the Bay Area or forced into home quarantine.

There have been 24 cases of the Princess Diamond evacuees taken by plane to Travis or from previous flights outside of China. Of these, 19 were being treated in hospitals in the Bay area.

On Friday, Santa Clara County health officials announced their third confirmed case of coronavirus, the second instance in the US. UU. Community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin.

The county health department said that the latter case of coronavirus, a woman with chronic health problems, has no known connection to travel to countries most affected by the virus or close contact with a known infected person.

The development indicates that the virus is spreading between two separate populations within northern California. In a prepared statement, county health officials stated that "now is the time to prepare for the possibility of a generalized community transmission."

"His doctor called us on Wednesday night to discuss the case and request tests for the new coronavirus," said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Public Health for Santa Clara County at a press conference on Friday afternoon. “Our Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory received the samples the next morning and performed the tests. Since we received the results last night, we have been working to identify the woman's contacts and understand who she could have exposed while she was contagious. "

