23 photos of Saturday's Bernie Sanders rally in Boston Common

On Saturday, February 29, thousands of supporters traveled near and far to the Boston Common to join the Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders. The musician Béla Fleck performed and the Massachusetts state representative, Nika Elugardo, was there to introduce Sanders to the large crowd. Here are 23 photos of the local stop on the campaign route.

Supporters listen and hold their phones while presidential Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter of Bernie Sanders came dressed in a shirt stuck with the face of the senator. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A sea of ​​signs surrounds the Democratic presidential candidate. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders spoke passionately with hand gestures during a rally in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Senator Bernie Sanders' s motto for 2020 is: "I don't. We." – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

The silhouette of the Democratic presidential candidate to Senator Bernie Sanders stands out among the blue and white signs of support. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Thousands of people gathered to listen to Boston, 78, speak. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A woman sits in a tree with a sign that says "Teachers for Bernie!" – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Enter the event space for a campaign rally in Boston Common. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a doll between posters during a campaign rally in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

The event filled the space in Boston Common quite quickly when the spectators flocked. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

The musician and 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck is presented to the Democratic presidential candidate to Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., During a demonstration in Boston Common, on Saturday. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A sea of ​​caps were visible in front of Senator Bernie Sanders at his February 29 meeting, as temperatures were in the 1930s. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

The photographers gathered to get a close-up of the aspiring Democratic presidential candidate. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders smiles when he is presented during a campaign rally in Boston Common. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Bernie Sanders looks at the crowd. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Supporters of the Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Greet and cheer during a demonstration in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Greets as he takes the stage to campaign during a rally in Boston Common. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Many people raised posters while the senator spoke. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hugs Massachusetts state representative Nika Elugardo after she introduced him during a Boston Common rally. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter wears a facial mask when she arrives for a rally in Boston Common for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter who adorns the facial mask passes by others who are delivering posters, about to enter the crowd. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)