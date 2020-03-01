21-year-old man found shot dead in the laundry of the Euless apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man was found shot dead inside a Euless apartment complex on Saturday night.

Around 9:17 p.m. On February 29, police responded to a shooting call at Manchester apartments near the airport highway. When the officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the laundry.

Police said all involved parties and witnesses had left the scene before their arrival.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was treated by doctors and taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating this case and anyone with information should contact Detective Coffee at 817-685-1535. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers advice line at 817-469-TIPS or visit 469tips.com.