2020 brought the first rainless February of San Francisco since 1864 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Midnight closed the first February free of rain in San Francisco since the Civil War, according to the office of the National Area of ​​the Bay of the Meteorological Service.

A light layer of snow and drizzles reappeared in California on Sunday, the first day of March, after the driest February recorded in much of the state.

%MINIFYHTML9e815dc0d9d8274a7ef094710ce1a3c811% %MINIFYHTML9e815dc0d9d8274a7ef094710ce1a3c812%

Neither downtown Sacramento nor downtown San Francisco recorded a raindrop during the month, according to the NWS.

“Quite remarkable. We have never had a dry February recorded, "NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller said of the state capital. The records date back to 1878, Mueller added.

An hour later, another tweet reported light rains starting in the mountains of North Bay, as part of a system that threw several inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Sprinkles reported in the North Bay Mountains! 🙌🙌 #Better than nothing The Doppler radar shows some weak echoes in parts of North Bay at this time. I haven't seen any measurable rain report yet (> = 0.01 "). Let us know if you see rain! Https://t.co/RC8GQxgWSF – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2020

That same system is expected to carry snow at elevations as low as 3,000 feet in the mountains north and east of Los Angeles. Driving conditions in the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 could become dangerous due to ice and wind, authorities warned.

Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected throughout the south, according to the weather service.

The dry start of this year has officials preparing for the possibility of an early and more intense season of forest fires.

The drought has expanded from less than 10 percent of the state in mid-February to almost a quarter, mainly in central California, according to a map of the United States Drought Monitor that was made public last week. The map shows that another 43 percent of the state is now abnormally dry.

The lack of rain this year occurs after a wet 2019 that covered the mountains with snow, transporting water to the reservoirs and helping to boost the lush vegetation that can quickly become fuel for forest fires during dry and windy conditions.

About 75 percent of California's annual rainfall typically occurs from December to February.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report