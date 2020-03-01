2 NorthBay VacaValley Hospital Health Care Workers test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b611% %MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two health workers at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, who were exposed to a woman from Solano County who was now being treated for coronavirus strain COVID-19 at UC Davis Medical Center, tested positive because of the disease and they were ordered to undergo quarantine in their homes in Solano and Alameda counties.

The Alameda County Department of Public Health and Solano Public Health reported Sunday that both workers were "allegedly positive,quot; for the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b613% %MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b614%

"As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our patients, our staff, doctors and the community," said Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group. "Our two positive health workers have been isolated at home since the day we learned they had contact.

with the patient who had contracted the virus. "

%MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b615% %MINIFYHTMLf6474289c1808efbb9a18354fc6597b616%

The two employees of NorthBay VacaValley Hospital join 124 other health workers, including 36 nurses at the UC Davis Medical Center, who were ordered to undergo quarantine for exposure to the same patient. Criticisms have increased during the number of days it took the woman from Solano County to get tested for the disease.

In a memo to their employees, UC Davis administrators said the patient had been treated for several days before being tested for the coronavirus COVID-19 strain.

"This patient was transferred to us from another hospital in Northern California on Wednesday, February 19," the note said. "When the patient arrived, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator and received orders of protection against drops due to an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition."

“Since the patient did not meet the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not administered immediately. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process, ”the note continued.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

County health officials also reported Sunday that the woman who was being treated at UC Davis was "slowly recovering, and that the person's family members had negative results for COVID-19 so far and remain in quarantine." .

Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer, said exposure risks were particularly challenging for hospital staff.

"Due to the aggressive measures undertaken by public and hospital health personnel, all possible exposures to the case were immediately identified and isolated so that patients would not be at greater risk," Matyas said. "This underscores the challenging environment facing health workers everywhere to stop the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19."

The authorities said that all those health workers would remain isolated or quarantined and would not return to the patient's care until authorized.

A full contact investigation was also being conducted for the two new cases of health workers, and potentially exposed persons were in the process of being identified and evaluated. CDC epidemiologist teams and the California Department of Public Health were helping health departments track those who may be at risk of exposure due to new cases.

"We take immediate and comprehensive measures to stop any further spread of the virus, including working with public health officials to track contacts that the two workers may have had," said Brewer. "We maintain close contact with national, state and local public health authorities to ensure that we follow the most up-to-date protocols and procedures to address this evolving situation."

Health care officials at the local, state and national levels have warned about the likelihood of new cases of the disease.

"We understand that the evolution of the news about COVID-19 is worrisome, and we are taking the situation very seriously," said Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer, Alameda County Department of Public Health. “This news is not unexpected in the Bay Area, and we are ready for cases here. This is not the time to panic; Now is the time for all of us to work together. "

Pan said Alameda County was declaring a local public health emergency as part of its ongoing response and preparation for the spread of the community.