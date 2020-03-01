2 local Texas health hospitals welcome leap year babies – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Texas Health hospitals in DFW welcomed leap year babies on Saturday.

People born on February 29 are often called "leaplings,quot; or "jumpers," and Texas Health HEB and Texas Health Fort Worth welcomed two of them into the world yesterday.

Jacob Núñez and Ace Rodríguez Luna were born just over an hour apart and about 20 kilometers away from each other.

Nunez was born first at 1:33 p.m. at Texas Health Fort Worth. It weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

And only 73 minutes later, Luna was born at 2:46 p.m. in Texas Health HEB, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.