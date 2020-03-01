10,000 were presented for Sanders at the Boston Common rally

BOSTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders gathered 10,000 supporters in the historic Boston Common on Saturday afternoon, invading the home state of Senator Elizabeth Warren days before Super Tuesday, but not to mention the name of the Massachusetts rival.

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Campaigns during a rally in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

“If we have the largest number of voters in the history of Massachusetts primaries on Tuesday … We can win here. We can win the Democratic nomination, we can defeat Donald Trump and we can transform this country, ”Sanders told the crowd.

The Vermont senator met cheers and chants erupting from his campaign slogan for 2020: “Not me. Us. "Later, a sea of ​​people waving,quot; Bernie "signs and singing his name followed Sander's exit from the rally, which was a few miles from Warren's house in Cambridge and near the University of Harvard

Several elected Massachusetts officials who backed Sanders spoke before taking the stage, including Massachusetts Democrat Nika Elugardo, a Democrat.

"Bernie can win Massachusetts because it has been said that Massachusetts is made for revolutions," said Elugardo. Massachusetts is one of the 14 states that voted the "Super Tuesday,quot; on March 3.

A spokesman for the Warren campaign this week declined to comment on the Sanders operation in Massachusetts, but sent a list of 36 state officials who not only backed Warren but also campaigned on his behalf in Massachusetts in the year that He ran for president. On Friday, thousands also came to see Sanders at a rally in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A 23-year-old retail worker, Amber Racette, drove from her home in Cape Cod to Boston for Saturday's rally. She voted for Sanders in 2016 and plans to vote for him on Tuesday.

"He has had the same message for a long time and I feel more confident about that. I think he has a very good chance of winning in this state," Racette said.

While Sanders did not mention Warren in his speech, some supporters still had Senator Warren in mind. Brittany Kenney, 26, said she planned to vote for Warren in the Rhode Island primary on April 28, but changed her mind because she trusted Bernie "a little more."

A supporter holds a doll similar to the Democratic presidential candidate to Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., During a campaign rally in Boston Common, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Other supporters expressed skepticism about the rest of the Democratic presidential candidates, including Warren. Colette Berard, 40, said Sanders knows how to make real change. She voted for Sanders in 2016 and plans to vote for him again in the Massachusetts primary. Bernard said he respects Warren, but all candidates, other than Sanders, are willing to work within the establishment.

"Unlike the other Democratic candidates in the race, he doesn't want to work within the system and recognizes that he needs to be rebuilt," said the Boston public school teacher. "As Bernie put it today, any kind of transformative movement comes from a movement of people."