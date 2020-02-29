YouTube TV will continue to broadcast Fox RSN and YES Network during negotiations with Sinclair

%MINIFYHTML8e720cd29a5325c3bfaa85c2ae809dd511% %MINIFYHTML8e720cd29a5325c3bfaa85c2ae809dd512%

Sports fans don't have to worry about their local teams disappearing from YouTube TV after all. Not yet, anyway. Last night, YouTube tweeted that it agreed to a temporary extension with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which now has many regional sports networks (RSN) of the Fox brand and the YES Network, to keep those channels in alignment while the two sides draw up a transportation agreement to Longer term

Earlier this week, YouTube TV sent customers an email to notify them that sports networks would likely leave the service on February 29 due to stalled talks about a renewal. "This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content," the company said in a follow-up tweet. "You may have noticed that several other television services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups." (Dish’s Sling TV and FuboTV are the services referenced there; Sinclair networks remain available on Hulu with Live TV and AT,amp;T TV Now).

We're! We have agreed a temporary extension! FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network are still available on YouTube TV while we work to reach an agreement. We will make sure to share an update as soon as we have more information about a possible timeline. More to come! – TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 29, 2020

Sinclair responded and said he was offering YouTube “the best terms under which its competitors carry our regional sports networks. Unfortunately, they alone decided to abandon these channels citing “rising costs” despite our offer to actually reduce the rates they pay us. ”Sinclair also mentioned that he offered an extension to YouTube, but that the company had not heard about it. that extension is in place. "We will make sure to share an update as soon as we have more information about a possible timeline," YouTube said last night.

Of course, keeping all that programming available to sports fans could mean a higher monthly subscription for all the world in the near future. YouTube TV currently costs $ 49.99 per month.