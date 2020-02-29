Yafai vs. Chocolatito: World champion Kal Yafai can give a crucial blow to his Roman idol & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez | Boxing News

Live at Sky Sports Arena tonight at 1 a.m. – Yafai vs. Chocolatito, Parker vs. Winters, Martinez vs. Harris, Garcia vs. Vargas

















Kal Yafai: I am fighting my idol

Román González, the whirlwind of the aggression of Nicaragua ravaged by crime, opened a path for the small boxing champions who now enjoy the Kal Yafai of Great Britain.

It's a cruel twist of fate that lives tonight Sky Sports Arena as of 1 p.m., Yafai's defining fight takes place against the innovative 5 & # 39; 3 & # 39; & # 39; known as & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39 ;.

To reach the heights he has always threatened, Yafai must destroy the future of the man who idolizes.

& # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; He is only two years older than Yafai, but in the boxing years, which are a bit like the dog years, the trials and tribulations of the ring harden him much more. He was a two-peso world champion in an undefeated run of 32 fights when Yafai made his professional debut.

The main recognition eluded & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39 ;, as it does with many boxers in the smaller weight classes. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao broke that chasm in popularity, but & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; He earned a reputation hardened by battle as a cult hero.

He won world titles in four weight divisions (straw weight, light weight, fly weight and superweight), beating his mentor Alexis Arguello, the Nicaraguan boxing legend.

& # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; It was the pillar of any serious discussion about the best pound for pound fighter on the planet.

He gathered an estimated amateur record of 88-0 and then a professional record of 46-0, only four less than Mayweather's famous total, when he broke down brutally.

The & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Nicaragua is a modern pioneer for smaller divisions.

In 2017 he was surpassed by Srisaket Sister Rungvisai, a larger and fresher version of himself. The rematch was more conclusive and more vicious, and & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; He was left in an unconscious depression. The sudden death of his coach, Arnulfo Obando, before his first defeats may not have been a coincidence. It would have been a horrible way to finish a truly meaningful career.

In the two and a half years since he won two return fights, totaling less than seven full rounds, and tonight he will face the Yafai WBA super fly title in Texas.

"It's someone I've admired for a long time," said Yafai of Birmingham. "It's hard to fight him. I will do what I have to do to win the fight."

"But I am a big fan of what he has done for the smaller divisions."

"But I will remain the oldest world champion in Britain."

Yafai's WBA belt is at stake in the biggest fight of his career

Kal Yafai may need a better professional performance to beat & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39;

This is the opponent that Yafai has waited for years and that his career deserves. He won his belt in 2016 in Manchester and has defended it five times, but never against an opponent of the caliber of & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39 ;.

There is a feeling that Yafai is catching & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; in the right moment. The old warhorse has many miles on the clock, and the champion of Great Britain is entering his most important fight. But to win it, Yafai will effectively end the future hopes of the man who made everything possible for him.