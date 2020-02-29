Wounded Grapevine Bobcat found, sacrificed after undergoing surgery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The injured lynx that the Grapevine police were looking for earlier this week was found on Saturday, but was later sacrificed after undergoing surgery.

Shortly before noon on February 29, the Grapevine Police and Grapevine Animal Services were notified that an owner saw the animal on some property along Parr Lane.

Officers were able to confirm that the wildcat still had the illegal foot trap attached to its paw, and called the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Guardian.

The injured animal was hiding under a shed and moved to a nearby hay as experts approached. A Fort Worth Code Compliance Officer reassured the wildcat so that workers could move it safely.

The wildcat was taken to the Animal Emergency Hospital of North Texas, where his legs and general health were evaluated. During sedation, medical professionals discovered that the wildcat was emaciated, septic and had a heart murmur. They determined that the animal would not survive surgery and made the decision to "humanely sacrifice the wildcat."

Before the surgery, city officials said there were plans to move the wildcat to a wildlife sanctuary.

“The safety of our community and the protection of a lifetime remains a priority for the Grapevine Police and Grapevine Animal Services. We are grateful that no one has been injured in a confrontation with this injured and frightened animal. There were already plans for a rehabilitator and a wildlife sanctuary to take care of the wild cat, and we appreciate the specialists who were willing to welcome the animal. "

Authorities said this case also serves as a "serious reminder that the type of foot trap used in this wildcat is not allowed,quot; in Grapevine. However, it is unknown at this time whether charges have been filed or will be filed in this case.

Anyone who has questions about human wildlife capture can call Grapevine Animal Services at 817-410-3370.